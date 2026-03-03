Albany Engineered Composites (AEC), a subsidiary of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), highlights its industrialized composite manufacturing capabilities and strategic mission focus ahead of JEC World 2026, taking place March 10-12 in Paris, France.

AEC continues to expand its role as a production-ready composite solutions partner as aerospace and defense programs demand higher production rates, improved performance and resilient supply chains. The company's integrated suite of state-of-the art composite technologies and high-rate production capabilities support customers across commercial aerospace, defense, space and emerging Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) platforms.

AEC's strategic mission focuses on three core areas: replacing legacy metallic components with high-performance composite structures; delivering composite solutions for extreme, high-temperature environments including turbine engines, solid rocket motors and hypersonic applications; and advancing sustainable aviation through next-generation composite blade, aeroengine and aerostructure technologies.

AEC exhibits at JEC World 2026 in Hall 6, Booth K24, where company leaders will discuss how industrialized composite manufacturing supports next-generation aerospace and defense programs.

About Albany Engineered Composites

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC), a subsidiary of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), designs and manufactures advanced engineered composite components for engine and airframe applications in commercial and military aircraft, missiles and unmanned vehicles. AEC's specialty composite solutions enable current and next-generation aircraft to perform better while being more fuel efficient, cost effective and environmentally friendly.

