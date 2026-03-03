Planisware initiates a share buyback program

worth €10 million

Paris, France, March 03, 2026 - Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces the launch of a share buyback program under the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 19, 2025 (17th resolution), in order to proceed, by December 19, 2026 at the latest, with the repurchase of Planisware shares on Euronext Paris for a maximum amount of €10 million. Repurchased shares are intended to be cancelled.

In this context, Planisware has awarded a share buyback mandate to an investment services provider (Rothschild Martin Maurel), which will execute its purchase decisions independently of Planisware. The buybacks will be carried out subject to market conditions and in accordance with applicable regulations, in particular Articles 241-1 to 241-7 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse.

A description of the main characteristics of the share buyback program has been posted on the Planisware website (https://planisware.com/) on the "Regulated Information" page of the "Investors" section.

It is specified that, in accordance with applicable regulations, the liquidity contract entered into between the Company and Rothschild Martin Maurel on May 13, 2024 (as described in this description) will not be suspended during the term of the aforementioned share buyback mandate.

Appendices

Upcoming event

April 16, 2026: Q1 2026 revenue publication

June 17, 2026: 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders

July 30, 2026: H1 2026 results publication

October 23, 2026: Q3 2026 revenue publication

Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d'Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") provider of AI powered Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 850 employees across 20 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 650 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 35 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol "PLNW").