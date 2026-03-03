Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 18:12 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innovative retrofit vehicle safety solution launched by Brigade Electronics

PORTLAND, Indiana, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics has launched the AI Human Form Recognition Box, a advanced adapter unit which bridges the gap between traditional camera technology and AI powered safety systems.

Brigade's AI Box

It transforms existing vehicle camera systems into intelligent pedestrian detection solutions without the need to replace existing hardware.

Originally developed for vehicles operating in construction sector, but equally effective for on-road commercial transportation, the AI HFR Box is installed between a vehicle's camera and monitor and uses software to process video and identify the presence of vulnerable road users (VRUs), triggering visual and audible alerts. Having been developed for use on job sites, it guarantees reliable performance whatever the terrain or weather conditions.

The system is plug-and-play and supports both CVBS and AHD signals, maintaining compatibility across a broad range of legacy and modern fleets. It has multiple camera inputs to support wider field coverage, ideal for larger vehicles or higher-risk operating zones.

AI cameras demonstrated significant safety benefits, but the cost of replacing entire systems across a fleet has been a major barrier to their adoption. With the AI HFR Box, fleet managers can achieve enhanced safety performance at reduced expense, with minimal installation time.

The key benefits of the AI HFR Box include:

  • Safety enhancement - AI-enabled detection of VRUs, such as pedestrians and workers, ensures fast operator response to real-time risks, especially in urban areas or busy job sites.
  • Reduction of environmental impact - by eliminating the need to replace monitors, cameras, or cables, the product cuts down on electronic waste.
  • Cost efficiency - minimal installation time and no system reconfiguration mean vehicles can be upgraded without lengthy downtime.
  • Broad market suitability - applicable across construction, waste, municipal, road transportation and other commercial sectors.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics Inc. said:

"The AI HFR Box represents a practical and forward-thinking approach to fleet safety. By converting existing camera systems into intelligent human form recognition solutions, we are making advanced AI technology more accessible, sustainable, and cost-effective for operators. It is a meaningful step forward in supporting safer roads and job sites across North America."

To learn more about Brigade's AI HFR Box and its portfolio of vehicle safety solutions, please visit https://brigade-electronics.com/commercial-vehicle-safety-products/.

Brigade Electronics is a global market leader of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery.

Brigade's products work to reduce the risk of incidents and protect vulnerable road users by minimizing vehicle blind spots and assisting drivers to maneuver safely.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade Electronics introduced the very first reversing alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and plant safety ever since, pioneering new products, and developing and patenting new technology.

Brigade's product portfolio includes 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound reversing alarms, obstacle detection sensors, obstacle detection radar and digital recorders.

WHAT WE DO

We are a dedicated team of people that are passionate about saving lives by providing commercial vehicle and mobile machinery drivers, fleet managers, and manufacturers around the world with safety systems, data and services that help improve efficiency and prevent vehicle related incidents between vehicles and pedestrians, cyclists, other vehicles and objects.

We love to pioneer new technologies and then develop and refine them into industry leading, high quality and reliable solutions for our OEM and aftermarket customers.

https://brigade-electronics.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925001/AI_Box.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669835/5833897/Brigade_Electronics_Logo.jpg

Brigade logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-retrofit-vehicle-safety-solution-launched-by-brigade-electronics-302702724.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.