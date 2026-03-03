Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care Celebrates 25 Years of Service to Southern California

The Nation's First African American-Owned Urgent Care Chain Marks Milestone 25th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care celebrates 25 years of service, providing accessible, community-focused healthcare to residents throughout southern California from San Diego to Los Angeles. Founded by Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen, the organization is recognized as the Nation's first African American-owned chain of urgent care centers and serves more than 250,000 patients annually across Southern California.

Since its founding, Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care has combined high-quality medical services with an unwavering commitment to underserved communities. Beyond clinical care, the organization has implemented outreach initiatives that provide free health screenings, wellness education programs, direct medical support, food and clothing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

In addition to patient care, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen established a mentorship and internship programs designed to create professional pathways for aspiring nurses, physician assistants and internal medicine students. He also supplies local schools and colleges with tailored educational materials that outline the many health-care career options available. These programs have helped cultivate the next generation of healthcare professionals in California by providing hands-on experience and employment opportunities within the medical field.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen states, "Our mission has always been about more than urgent care -it's about access, dignity and community. For 25 years, we've worked to ensure families receive quality healthcare when and where they need it most."

Together, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen have expanded the organization's community footprint through initiatives supporting breast cancer awareness screenings, educational wellness events and large-scale seasonal outreach efforts. Their leadership has earned statewide recognition. In 2023, the couple received the First Responders Award for their frontline service and crisis response efforts.

In 2024, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen received multiple prestigious honors recognizing his leadership in healthcare and his lasting community impact. He was named California's NAACP Humanitarian of the Year for his continued dedication to public health, service and community empowerment. In December, he was recognized as Doctor of the Year by Ebony Magazine, underscoring his influence and excellence within the medical profession. Later that month, he was presented with the Key to the City of Compton, a distinguished honor acknowledging his meaningful contributions to the community.

In March 2025, Dr. Allen appeared as a featured guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, further highlighting his growing national profile and impact.

Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care has become more than a medical provider in Southern California. Creator of the Los Angeles Annual 1000 Turkey Giveaway and known for its welcoming atmosphere, it has become a community gathering place. Over the years, the organization has hosted events that bring patients and families together, creating opportunities for connection, support and shared experiences. Many in the community have come to regard the Allen's not simply as healthcare providers, but as extended family.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen, an alumnus of the renowned Martin Luther King Jr./Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles, continues to carry on the legacy of pioneering emergency care as other historic physicians who paved the way.

