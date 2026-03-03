DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-March-2026 / 18:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 3 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,124 Highest price paid per share: 142.80p Lowest price paid per share: 137.80p 141.1976p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,410,269 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,331,307 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,331,307 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 141.1976p 63,124

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 558 140.60 08:09:16 00379791331TRLO1 XLON 1057 142.00 08:18:44 00379792424TRLO1 XLON 532 142.00 08:26:34 00379793329TRLO1 XLON 532 142.20 08:26:34 00379793330TRLO1 XLON 550 141.00 08:43:03 00379794860TRLO1 XLON 535 141.60 08:56:04 00379796163TRLO1 XLON 129 141.60 08:56:59 00379796279TRLO1 XLON 139 141.60 08:56:59 00379796280TRLO1 XLON 525 141.60 08:57:41 00379796355TRLO1 XLON 522 141.40 09:03:23 00379796846TRLO1 XLON 238 141.40 09:09:18 00379797277TRLO1 XLON 284 141.40 09:09:18 00379797278TRLO1 XLON 450 141.40 09:19:08 00379798165TRLO1 XLON 2 141.40 09:19:33 00379798214TRLO1 XLON 149 141.40 09:19:33 00379798215TRLO1 XLON 523 141.40 09:45:47 00379799688TRLO1 XLON 560 142.40 09:55:42 00379800391TRLO1 XLON 519 142.00 09:55:42 00379800392TRLO1 XLON 518 142.00 09:55:42 00379800393TRLO1 XLON 548 142.00 09:55:43 00379800395TRLO1 XLON 92 142.80 10:09:55 00379801239TRLO1 XLON 523 142.20 10:10:29 00379801303TRLO1 XLON 200 142.20 10:18:55 00379801887TRLO1 XLON 147 141.80 10:22:01 00379802035TRLO1 XLON 147 141.60 10:24:34 00379802129TRLO1 XLON 409 141.60 10:24:34 00379802130TRLO1 XLON 535 141.60 11:20:16 00379806786TRLO1 XLON 178 142.20 11:54:54 00379809266TRLO1 XLON 1364 142.60 12:05:29 00379809799TRLO1 XLON 741 142.60 12:05:29 00379809800TRLO1 XLON 690 142.60 12:05:29 00379809801TRLO1 XLON 324 142.60 12:05:29 00379809802TRLO1 XLON 139 142.60 12:05:29 00379809803TRLO1 XLON 278 142.60 12:05:29 00379809804TRLO1 XLON 513 142.20 12:09:29 00379810262TRLO1 XLON 515 142.00 12:09:29 00379810263TRLO1 XLON 517 141.80 12:42:34 00379812055TRLO1 XLON 1029 142.20 12:42:34 00379812056TRLO1 XLON 228 142.20 12:42:34 00379812057TRLO1 XLON 63 142.40 12:42:34 00379812058TRLO1 XLON 1000 142.40 12:42:34 00379812059TRLO1 XLON 517 141.80 12:42:34 00379812060TRLO1 XLON 526 141.60 13:30:45 00379814657TRLO1 XLON 560 141.80 13:31:10 00379814731TRLO1 XLON 530 141.80 13:42:19 00379815863TRLO1 XLON 187 142.00 13:44:03 00379815953TRLO1 XLON 38 142.00 13:44:03 00379815954TRLO1 XLON 26 142.00 13:44:03 00379815955TRLO1 XLON 357 142.00 13:44:03 00379815956TRLO1 XLON 679 142.00 13:44:03 00379815957TRLO1 XLON 531 142.00 13:44:03 00379815958TRLO1 XLON 197 142.20 13:44:04 00379815960TRLO1 XLON 531 142.20 13:44:04 00379815961TRLO1 XLON 525 142.00 13:45:29 00379816083TRLO1 XLON 531 142.00 13:52:57 00379816698TRLO1 XLON 1016 142.00 14:05:22 00379817567TRLO1 XLON 791 142.00 14:05:23 00379817568TRLO1 XLON 819 142.00 14:05:23 00379817570TRLO1 XLON 555 141.80 14:05:25 00379817575TRLO1 XLON 139 141.80 14:08:00 00379817723TRLO1 XLON 275 141.80 14:08:00 00379817724TRLO1 XLON 42 141.80 14:08:00 00379817725TRLO1 XLON 92 141.80 14:08:00 00379817726TRLO1 XLON 340 141.40 14:11:28 00379817955TRLO1 XLON 201 141.40 14:11:28 00379817956TRLO1 XLON 529 142.40 14:39:55 00379821818TRLO1 XLON 411 142.40 14:39:55 00379821819TRLO1 XLON 1106 142.00 14:39:56 00379821821TRLO1 XLON 1028 141.80 14:40:02 00379821832TRLO1 XLON

