Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
03.03.2026 20:09 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-March-2026 / 18:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

3 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  3 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,124 
 
Highest price paid per share:            142.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             137.80p 
 
                           141.1976p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,410,269 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,331,307 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,331,307 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      141.1976p                       63,124

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
558             140.60          08:09:16         00379791331TRLO1     XLON 
 
1057             142.00          08:18:44         00379792424TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             142.00          08:26:34         00379793329TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             142.20          08:26:34         00379793330TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             141.00          08:43:03         00379794860TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             141.60          08:56:04         00379796163TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             141.60          08:56:59         00379796279TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             141.60          08:56:59         00379796280TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             141.60          08:57:41         00379796355TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             141.40          09:03:23         00379796846TRLO1     XLON 
 
238             141.40          09:09:18         00379797277TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             141.40          09:09:18         00379797278TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             141.40          09:19:08         00379798165TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              141.40          09:19:33         00379798214TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             141.40          09:19:33         00379798215TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             141.40          09:45:47         00379799688TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             142.40          09:55:42         00379800391TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             142.00          09:55:42         00379800392TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             142.00          09:55:42         00379800393TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             142.00          09:55:43         00379800395TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              142.80          10:09:55         00379801239TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             142.20          10:10:29         00379801303TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             142.20          10:18:55         00379801887TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             141.80          10:22:01         00379802035TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             141.60          10:24:34         00379802129TRLO1     XLON 
 
409             141.60          10:24:34         00379802130TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             141.60          11:20:16         00379806786TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             142.20          11:54:54         00379809266TRLO1     XLON 
 
1364             142.60          12:05:29         00379809799TRLO1     XLON 
 
741             142.60          12:05:29         00379809800TRLO1     XLON 
 
690             142.60          12:05:29         00379809801TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             142.60          12:05:29         00379809802TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             142.60          12:05:29         00379809803TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             142.60          12:05:29         00379809804TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             142.20          12:09:29         00379810262TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             142.00          12:09:29         00379810263TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             141.80          12:42:34         00379812055TRLO1     XLON 
 
1029             142.20          12:42:34         00379812056TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             142.20          12:42:34         00379812057TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              142.40          12:42:34         00379812058TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             142.40          12:42:34         00379812059TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             141.80          12:42:34         00379812060TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             141.60          13:30:45         00379814657TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             141.80          13:31:10         00379814731TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             141.80          13:42:19         00379815863TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             142.00          13:44:03         00379815953TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              142.00          13:44:03         00379815954TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              142.00          13:44:03         00379815955TRLO1     XLON 
 
357             142.00          13:44:03         00379815956TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             142.00          13:44:03         00379815957TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             142.00          13:44:03         00379815958TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             142.20          13:44:04         00379815960TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             142.20          13:44:04         00379815961TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             142.00          13:45:29         00379816083TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             142.00          13:52:57         00379816698TRLO1     XLON 
 
1016             142.00          14:05:22         00379817567TRLO1     XLON 
 
791             142.00          14:05:23         00379817568TRLO1     XLON 
 
819             142.00          14:05:23         00379817570TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             141.80          14:05:25         00379817575TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             141.80          14:08:00         00379817723TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             141.80          14:08:00         00379817724TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              141.80          14:08:00         00379817725TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              141.80          14:08:00         00379817726TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             141.40          14:11:28         00379817955TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             141.40          14:11:28         00379817956TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             142.40          14:39:55         00379821818TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             142.40          14:39:55         00379821819TRLO1     XLON 
 
1106             142.00          14:39:56         00379821821TRLO1     XLON 
 
1028             141.80          14:40:02         00379821832TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2026 13:37 ET (18:37 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.