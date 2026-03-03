Anzeige
03.03.2026 20:26 Uhr
HQSuite: Improving Employee Reviews in Construction

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / HQSuite, a platform of construction apps and part of the Foundation Software product family, has published a new article - "What's the Best Way to Handle Employee Reviews in Construction?" - exploring how contractors can keep employee evaluations timely and effective.

Performance reviews are an essential part of running a construction business but completing them is easier said than done. Crews move between sites; schedules shift without warning and evaluations get pushed aside when project deadlines loom.

Inconsistent formats and lost paperwork make it difficult to track progress. - and with construction employee turnover rates exceeding 50% annually, according to a report by Vantage Circle, the cost of a broken review process adds up quickly.

The article explores several key aspects of building a stronger evaluation process, including:

  • Establishing a predictable review schedule that holds even during busy project cycles

  • Standardizing the evaluation process so feedback is fair and consistent across all roles and jobsites

  • Moving from paper-based records to secure, centralized digital storage for better access and compliance readiness

Construction companies that take these steps to modernize their review process are well-positioned to reduce administrative overhead, support more consistent workforce development and strengthen employee retention over time.

hrHQ - HQSuite's construction HR management app - provides the tools to make that possible, helping firms move away from manual, inconsistent processes toward a more structured and reliable approach to performance management.

For a full breakdown of how construction companies can build a stronger, more consistent review process, read the full article here.

HQSuite

HQSuite is a platform of standalone construction management apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. Among them is hrHQ, a construction HR management app that helps companies schedule, store and manage employee reviews with ease. For more information, visit www.myhqsuite.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: HQSuite



