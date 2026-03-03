HQSuite: Improving Employee Reviews in Construction

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / HQSuite, a platform of construction apps and part of the Foundation Software product family, has published a new article - "What's the Best Way to Handle Employee Reviews in Construction?" - exploring how contractors can keep employee evaluations timely and effective.

Performance reviews are an essential part of running a construction business but completing them is easier said than done. Crews move between sites; schedules shift without warning and evaluations get pushed aside when project deadlines loom.

Inconsistent formats and lost paperwork make it difficult to track progress. - and with construction employee turnover rates exceeding 50% annually, according to a report by Vantage Circle, the cost of a broken review process adds up quickly.

The article explores several key aspects of building a stronger evaluation process, including:

Establishing a predictable review schedule that holds even during busy project cycles

Standardizing the evaluation process so feedback is fair and consistent across all roles and jobsites

Moving from paper-based records to secure, centralized digital storage for better access and compliance readiness

Construction companies that take these steps to modernize their review process are well-positioned to reduce administrative overhead, support more consistent workforce development and strengthen employee retention over time.

hrHQ - HQSuite's construction HR management app - provides the tools to make that possible, helping firms move away from manual, inconsistent processes toward a more structured and reliable approach to performance management.

For a full breakdown of how construction companies can build a stronger, more consistent review process, read the full article here.

