Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
03.03.26 | 08:04
19,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,40020,20022:19
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2026 22:14 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Announces Participation in Loop Capital Markets 2026 Investor Conference and UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT, HVT.A) announced today that Steven G. Burdette, President and CEO, and Richard B. Hare, Executive Vice President and CFO will participate in the Loop Capital Markets' 2026 Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12, 2026. To schedule a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

There will be a fireside chat presentation on March 11, 2026, at 2:00 pm EST. The presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys Furniture
404-443-2900
investor.relations@havertys.com
Tiffany Hinkle
Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/havertys-furniture-announces-participation-in-loop-capital-marke-1143409

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.