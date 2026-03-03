Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Announces Participation in Loop Capital Markets 2026 Investor Conference and UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT, HVT.A) announced today that Steven G. Burdette, President and CEO, and Richard B. Hare, Executive Vice President and CFO will participate in the Loop Capital Markets' 2026 Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12, 2026. To schedule a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

There will be a fireside chat presentation on March 11, 2026, at 2:00 pm EST. The presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys Furniture

404-443-2900

investor.relations@havertys.com

Tiffany Hinkle

Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/havertys-furniture-announces-participation-in-loop-capital-marke-1143409