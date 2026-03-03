Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 22:30 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality Launches Leadership Academy in the United States to Advance Hospitality Industry Education

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group, a leading global hospitality professional network, today announced the official launch of the Hozpitality Leadership Academy, a non-profit professional development initiative aimed at strengthening leadership, mentorship, and industry education within the U.S. hospitality sector.

Hozpitality Logo

Launching in California, the Academy brings together a distinguished Advisory Board of General Managers and senior hospitality leaders who will contribute their expertise through live sessions, masterclasses, industry panels, and in-person leadership events.

The initiative is designed to provide practical, real-world insights directly from experienced hotel leaders, making leadership education more accessible to hospitality professionals at all stages of their careers.

"We believe the future of hospitality depends on strong leadership and shared knowledge," said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group. "Hozpitality Leadership Academy is our commitment to giving back to the industry by creating a structured platform where professionals can learn directly from accomplished General Managers and senior leaders."

Founding Advisory Board Members:

  • Kenan Tekin - General Manager at HSMAI
  • Anastasia Moore - General Manager at E Central Hotel
  • Sonesh Mool - Area General Manager at Cameo Beverly Hills, Hilton LXR
  • David Townsend - General Manager at Hyatt Place LAX / Century Blvd & Hyatt House LAX / Century Blvd
  • Cory Christensen - General Manager at FOUND Hotels Santa Monica, a Series by Marriott
  • Diego Andrada - General Manager at Candlewood Suites Anaheim Resort Area by IHG
  • Yuni Hunter - General Manager at AC Hotel Irvine
  • Mauricio Joya - General Manager at Courtyard by Marriott Century City / Beverly Hills
  • Rachael Hernandez - General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Carson

Board of Directors:

  • Vandana Bhatt - Managing Director, Hozpitality USA
  • Raj Bhatt - Founder & CEO, Hozpitality Group

The Academy will initially focus on California, with plans to expand into additional major hospitality markets across the United States.

Hospitality professionals can explore the Academy and upcoming sessions at:

www.hozpitality.com/education

General Managers based in Los Angeles who are interested in joining the Advisory Board may contact: email@hozpitality.com

About Hozpitality Group

Founded in 2008, Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality network connecting employers, professionals, and industry leaders across multiple markets. The company operates platforms dedicated to recruitment, networking, and professional development within the hospitality industry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/5834531/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitality-launches-leadership-academy-in-the-united-states-to-advance-hospitality-industry-education-302702967.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.