DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of February 28, 2026

Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and

Total Number of Shares of the Company as of February 28, 2026

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 02/28/2026



278,352,082







Total gross of voting rights: 278,352,082







Total net* of voting rights: 278,236,200





* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment