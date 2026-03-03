CASE Comes to CONEXPO 2026 With Big Lineup of New Machines and Technology So Crews Can Be Ready for Anything

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / CNH

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH, is doubling down at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, March 3-7 in Las Vegas with an impressive machine lineup purpose-built to help crews work smarter, safer and more efficiently than ever before. The company will feature more than 40 machines across 40,000 square feet in West Hall booth W40701, highlighting nearly 20 new or upgraded models. The display will offer contractors, municipal crews, utility teams, landscapers and rental businesses of every size a first-hand look at CASE's game-changing innovations in equipment, technology and attachments to take on today's toughest jobs.

Highlights include new D Series 3-ton mini excavators, a new midi excavator and new models to the E Series full-sized excavator lineup - showcasing versatile attachment capabilities and CASE's latest advancements in controls, connectivity and precision technology. Visitors can also see the latest addition to CASE's growing list of electric equipment: the all-new TL100EV electric mini track loader, with ultra-quiet, emissions-free operation and the same performance as its diesel counterpart.

Powerful new G Series compact wheel loaders with operator-friendly cab improvements will be at the show, along with upgraded large wheel loaders featuring operator-assist features like AutoDig and rear object detection. Show attendees will also be able to preview new N Series dozers expected to arrive in late 2026, with big upgrades to performance management, visibility and the operator experience.

Alongside the new equipment, the trailblazing 580EV electric backhoe will also be on display, demonstrating CASE's pioneering work in powerful, zero-emissions equipment for unique jobsite requirements.

