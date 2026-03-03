Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: A3D8QG | ISIN: CH1242303498 | Ticker-Symbol: CR5
Stuttgart
03.03.26 | 21:55
24,000 Euro
+3,90 % +0,900
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
OCULIS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCULIS HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,20025,30022:59
Dow Jones News
03.03.2026 22:39 Uhr
309 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Press Release: Oculis Reports Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

Press Release: Oculis Reports Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Company Update 

-- Significant achievements in 2025, enabling multiple near-term clinical 
   milestones across late-stage portfolio, starting with the forthcoming 
   topline results from DIAMOND Phase 3 trials with OCS-01 eye drops in 
   diabetic macular edema (DME) in Q2 2026 
 
  -- Key expansion in neuro-ophthalmology with Breakthrough Therapy 
   designation granted to Privosegtor, propelling the PIONEER registrational 
   program in optic neuropathies with a potential U.S. market opportunity of 
   over $7 billion 
 
  -- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $268.7 million as 
   of December 31, 2025, providing cash runway into 2029

ZUG, Switzerland, March 3, 2026 -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (Oculis), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided an overview of the Company's progress.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, stated "Oculis has delivered a transformative 2025, marked by significant clinical progress across our late-stage portfolio and a strategic expansion into neuro-ophthalmology. The compelling Phase 2 ACUITY results for Privosegtor in optic neuritis led to a pivotal FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation and anchored the launch of our global PIONEER registrational program. We believe Privosegtor holds immense potential as a first-in-class neuroprotective platform for a range of neuro-axonal diseases. 2026 is positioned to be a landmark year for the company with a roadmap featuring three major expected registrational milestones: the DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials readout with OCS-01, a potential first-in-class eye drop in DME, anticipated in Q2, the PREDICT-1 trial results for Licaminlimab with a precision medicine approach in dry eye disease planned in Q4, and the commencement of three registrational trials with Privosegtor as part of the PIONEER program. The operational excellence and significant milestones we achieved in 2025 have uniquely positioned Oculis to drive innovation in areas of high unmet medical need, a potential market opportunity of over $30 billion, with the aim of redefining the standard of care in ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology."

Recent Clinical Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Privosegtor: 

-- Breakthrough Therapy designation recently granted by the FDA for 
   treatment of optic neuritis (ON), a sight-threatening neuro-ophthalmic 
   condition that is often the first clinical manifestation of multiple 
   sclerosis. Designation is supported by the Phase 2 ACUITY trial results, 
   in which Privosegtor + steroid showed substantial improvements in vision 
   and consistent anatomical and biological neuroprotective benefits 
   compared with placebo + steroid. These novel findings reinforced 
   Privosegtor's potential as a neuroprotective treatment across both 
   neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases. 
 
  -- Following a successful meeting with the FDA in the fall of 2025, Oculis 
   launched the PIONEER program, which includes three pivotal trials in ON 
   and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). These two 
   optic neuropathies represent a market opportunity estimated at $7+ 
   billion in the U.S. alone. The first registrational trial in the program, 
   PIONEER-1 in ON, was initiated in Q4 of 2025, with clinical sites 
   activation progressing as planned.

OCS-01: 

-- Both Phase 3 DIAMOND trials with OCS-01, which aims to be the first eye 
   drop therapy for DME, have enrolled over 800 patients and are nearing 
   completion. Topline results are expected in Q2 2026, and, if positive, a 
   subsequent NDA submission to the FDA is planned for Q4 2026. 
 
  -- While the U.S. DME market is currently valued at approximately $3 billion, 
   only a fraction of the 1.8 million people diagnosed1,2,3 with the disease 
   are successfully managed. This leaves a staggering 1.3 million patients 
   underserved by the current standard of care1,2,3. OCS-01 is intended to 
   be strategically positioned to capture this 'lost' majority by providing 
   a non-invasive, topical eye drop for those requiring early intervention 
   and a versatile option for patients who do not respond to existing 
   injections.

Licaminlimab: 

-- Oculis recently initiated the first genotype-based registrational trial, 
   PREDICT-1, to drive precision medicine in dry eye disease (DED) with 
   Licaminlimab. In prior Phase 2 studies, Licaminlimab showed a 
   substantially greater treatment effect in patients carrying a specific 
   TNFR1 genotype, with profound improvements ranging from five-fold greater 
   in signs and seven-fold greater in symptoms. Topline results from 
   PREDICT-1 are expected in Q4 2026. 
 
  -- In the U.S. approximately 10 million patients suffer from moderate to 
   severe DED. Current disease management relies on trial and error, and 
   only 13% of patients experience sustained relief, leading to high 
   discontinuation rates within the first six months, underscoring the 
   strong need for a targeted, effective treatment approach. Licaminlimab 
   has the potential to transform the current treatment paradigm by 
   providing a precision medicine approach with efficacy, rapid onset of 
   action, and a comfort level similar to artificial tears.

Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

As of December 31, 2025, Oculis held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of CHF 213.0 million or $268.7 million, compared to CHF 98.7 million or $109.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was primarily due to equity financings closed in February and November 2025 for aggregate gross proceeds of $210.0 million (CHF 178.9 million). Research and development expenses were CHF 13.3 million or $16.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to CHF 11.8 million or $13.4 million in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to advancements in clinical development activities of our late-stage portfolio and associated personnel expenses. General and administrative expenses were CHF 7.8 million or $9.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to CHF 5.5 million or $6.3 million in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by personnel expenses and external professional services costs. Year-to-date net loss was CHF 99.0 million or $119.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to CHF 85.8 million or $97.4 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses driven by the OCS-01 Phase 3 DIAMOND trials, increased personnel costs and a CHF 7.4 million or $8.9 million increase in foreign exchange revaluation loss, offset by a CHF 3.2 million or $3.9 million decrease in the non-cash fair value adjustment on warrant liabilities resulting from warrant exercises during the year offset by increases in the fair value of outstanding warrants.

Upcoming Events:

Medical Conferences and Industry Events 

-- COPHy Annual Congress, Mar. 20-21, Krakow, Poland 
 
  -- NANOS Annual Meeting, Mar. 20-24, Boston, MA, U.S. 
 
  -- AAN Annual Meeting, Apr. 18-21, Chicago, IL, U.S. 
 
  -- Eyecelerator, May 1, Denver, CO, U.S. 
 
  -- ARVO, May 3-7, Denver, CO, U.S.

Investor Conferences 

-- Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, Mar. 8-11, Miami, FL, U.S. 
 
  -- Leerink Partners Mountain Meeting, Mar. 22-25, Jackson Hole, WY, U.S. 
 
  -- Needham Healthcare Conference, Apr. 13-16, Virtual 
 
  -- Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference, Apr. 15-16, Amsterdam, 
   Netherlands

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) 

(Amounts in CHF 
thousands)        As of December 31,  As of December 31, 
                2025         2024 
ASSETS 
 
Non-current assets 
Property and equipment          534         385 
Intangible assets           13,292        13,292 
Right-of-use assets          2,463        1,303 
Other non-current assets         785         476 
Total non-current assets       17,074        15,456 
             ------------------  ------------------ 
 
Current assets 
Other current assets          4,883        5,605 
Accrued income              993         629 
Short-term financial 
 assets               131,684        70,955 
Cash and cash 
 equivalents             81,329        27,708 
Total current assets         218,889       104,897 
             ------------------  ------------------ 
 
TOTAL ASSETS             235,963       120,353 
             ==================  ================== 
 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
 
Shareholders' equity 
Share capital              587         446 
Share premium            551,731       344,946 
Reserve for share-based 
 payment               30,387        16,062 
Actuarial loss on 
 post-employment benefit 
 obligations             (1,634)       (2,233) 
Treasury shares              (7)         (10) 
Cumulative translation 
 adjustments              (480)        (271) 
Accumulated losses         (384,514)      (285,557) 
Total equity             196,070        73,383 
             ------------------  ------------------ 
 
Non-current 
liabilities 
Long-term lease 
 liabilities              1,811         865 
Defined benefit pension 
 liabilities              1,335        1,870

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2026 16:05 ET (21:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
