With reference to an announcement published by Oculis Holding. (symbol: OCS) on March 3, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on March 11, 2026.

ISIN CH1242303498 Company name Oculis Holding Total share capital before the increase 57.169.475 shares Increase in share capital 2.000.000 shares Total share capital following the increase 59.169.475 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol OCS Orderbook ID 332930