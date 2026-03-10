With reference to an announcement published by Oculis Holding. (symbol: OCS) on March 3, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on March 11, 2026.
|ISIN
|CH1242303498
|Company name
|Oculis Holding
|Total share capital before the increase
|57.169.475 shares
|Increase in share capital
|2.000.000 shares
|Total share capital following the increase
|59.169.475 shares
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|OCS
|Orderbook ID
|332930
