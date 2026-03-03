Belleville, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Hipskind & McAninch, LLC is proud to announce the relocation of its Belleville office from its longtime home at 5111 W Main St to a distinguished new address at 3201 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62226, effective March 1, 2026. This move represents far more than a change of address. It reflects the firm's investment in its future and its deepening roots in the community it has proudly served since 2008.

The new location at 3201 W Main St is a distinguished historic building originally constructed in 1908, featuring soaring ceilings, rich hardwood floors, intricate woodwork, and original millwork that speak to more than a century of Belleville history. What makes this move especially meaningful is that Hipskind & McAninch, LLC has acquired the property outright. Owning this building is a statement of permanence, a commitment to planting deeper roots on West Main Street and ensuring that the families and individuals of Southern Illinois always know where to find them. The character of the building reflects the character of the firm: grounded, established, and built to last.

The decision to purchase rather than lease reflects the same conviction that has guided the firm since its founding. John Hipskind and Brady McAninch both walked away from careers defending large corporations because they believed the people on the other side of those cases deserved better. That belief has never changed. What started as a straightforward commitment to injured individuals and their families has grown into one of the most recognized personal injury law firms in Belleville, Illinois, with millions of dollars recovered for clients across St. Clair County and the broader Metro East region.

Clients who have previously visited the firm at 5111 W Main St will find the new office just down the road at 3201 W Main St, offering more space and greater accessibility to continue delivering the kind of personalized attention that has defined the Belleville personal injury law firm's reputation from the beginning. Clients throughout the Belleville area, Fairview Heights, O'Fallon, and communities across Southern Illinois will continue to receive the same dedicated, hands-on representation they have come to expect. The firm handles car and truck accidents, wrongful death, slip and fall, dog bites, premises liability, and a wide range of personal injury matters, always with a focus on making sure every client feels heard, supported, and genuinely cared for throughout the process.

Settling into a building that has stood on West Main Street since 1908 feels like the right next chapter for Hipskind & McAninch, LLC. The firm was built on the belief that people facing some of the hardest moments of their lives deserve attorneys who will show up fully and fight hard on their behalf. That belief has not wavered, and this new home at 3201 W Main St is a reflection of how far that commitment has carried the firm and how much further it intends to go in service to the Belleville community.

About Hipskind & McAninch, LLC

Founded in 2008 by John Hipskind and Brady McAninch, Hipskind & McAninch, LLC is a Belleville, Illinois personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by the negligence of others. Both founding attorneys previously represented large corporations before turning their experience toward the people who need it most. With millions recovered for clients throughout Southern Illinois, the firm is known for its compassionate approach, aggressive advocacy, and unwavering dedication to justice. Hipskind & McAninch, LLC proudly serves clients across St. Clair County and the greater Metro East region.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286165

Source: GetFeatured