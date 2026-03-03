ExpressExtension Reminds Business Owners of March 16 Deadline to File Form 7004

IRS-Authorized E-File Provider Offers Fast, Simple Way to Secure a Business Tax Extension

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / ExpressExtension, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is reminding business owners and tax professionals that the deadline to file business income tax extension Form 7004 is March 16, 2026. S-Corporations and Partnerships that are not ready to file their tax returns by this date must submit Form 7004 to avoid late-filing penalties.

Form 7004 is the IRS form used to request an automatic six-month extension of time to file certain business income tax, information, and other returns. The form covers a broad range of business entities, including partnerships filing Form 1065, C-Corporations filing Form 1120, S-Corporations filing Form 1120-S, foreign corporations filing Form 1120-F, estates and trusts filing Form 1041, 1042, and several other business and information returns.

It is important to note that while a tax extension pushes back the filing deadline, it does not extend the deadline to pay any taxes owed. Businesses should estimate and submit any outstanding tax payments by March 16 to avoid interest and penalties.

ExpressExtension makes the process of filing Form 7004 fast and straightforward. Users can create a free account, enter their business information, and transmit their extension directly to the IRS in a matter of minutes. The platform includes built-in error checks to catch mistakes before submission and sends instant confirmation once the IRS accepts the filing. Plus, all filings are backed by the ExpressGuarantee, which offers free retransmission of rejected returns and guarantee approval or your money back.

"With the March 16 deadline approaching, we want to make sure businesses know they have a simple, reliable option for filing their extension," said Naga Palanisamay, CEO of ExpressExtension. "E-filing through ExpressExtension takes the stress out of the process and gives business owners confidence that their extension was filed correctly and on time."

ExpressExtension is available at expressextension.com. The platform supports e-filing for a wide range of IRS extension forms for businesses, individuals, and nonprofits.

About ExpressExtension

ExpressExtension is the one-stop solution for IRS Tax Extensions. As an IRS-authorized, SOC-2 Certified e-file provider, ExpressExtension has been helping businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations to obtain IRS extensions for over a decade. Supported forms include Form 7004, 4868, 8868, and 8809.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management since 2009. The company's suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For all media inquiries, please contact Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at caleb@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: ExpressExtension

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/expressextension-reminds-business-owners-of-march-16-deadline-to-1143435