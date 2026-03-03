Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management Announces $1 Billion Commercial Paper Program

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM) ("Brookfield") announced today that it has established a commercial paper program on a private placement basis. Under the program, Brookfield may issue unsecured commercial paper notes (the "notes") up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding at any time of $1 billion. The program is expected to further diversify and strengthen Brookfield's balance sheet by providing another source of short-term capital. The proceeds from the issuance of any notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes to be offered under the program have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy notes under Brookfield Asset Management's commercial paper program and is being issued in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

