Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (the Company) advises that it has received a second notice, which purports to have been given under Section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) (Purported S143 Notice), from Mr. Ron Mehmet, dated 2 March 2026.

As previously announced on 20 January 2026, the Company received by email from Mr Ron Mehmet a notice dated 15 January 2026 purporting to requisition a resolution with reference to the Gold Purchase Agreement ('GPA') between the Company and Quantum Metal Recovery Inc ('QMRI'), dated 8 May 2023. The Company announced on 6 February 2026 a Special General Meeting to be held at 9:00 a.m. Australian Western Standard Time on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

The Purported S143 Notice dated 2 March 2026 includes proposed resolutions concerning changes to the Board composition, in addition to the matters set out in the purported request dated 15 January 2026.

The Company is currently reviewing both the Purported S143 Notice dated 15 January 2026 and the Purported S143 Notice dated 2 March 2026 and has sought legal advice as to their validity and compliance with the requirements under the CBCA.

To the extent that the Purported S143 Notice is determined to be valid, the Company will comply with its obligation to convene a special general meeting at considerable cost to the Company.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286184

Source: Besra Gold Inc.