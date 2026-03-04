Tires Easy Publishes Trustworthiness Report to Demonstrate Full Transparency in Online Tire Sales

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Founded in 2004 and headquartered in El Segundo, California, Tires Easy is a direct-to-consumer online tire marketplace serving customers nationwide. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires across the United States and offers products from more than 200 tire brands.

Today, Tires Easy announced the publication of its Trustworthiness Report. The report underscores the company's commitment to complete transparency, real-time pricing accuracy and responsive customer support, reinforcing its position as a trusted ecommerce platform for tire purchases.

The Trustworthiness Report provides customers with clear, accessible data about Tires Easy's business practices, customer service performance and marketplace standards. The company will update the report regularly to ensure consumers have current, transparent information when making online purchasing decisions.

Tires Easy Trustworthiness Report: Verified 2025 Service Metrics

Metric January 2025 December 2025 / Current SLA Compliance 4.58% 95-100% Average Call Wait Time 60+ minutes ~20 seconds Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) Baseline Up to +40% Trustpilot Rating 3.8 stars 4.5 stars Interaction Volume Baseline +148% (while improving service)

"As an online tire marketplace, trust is everything," said Brian Wright, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Tires Easy. "Our Trustworthiness Report shows exactly how we operate from real-time pricing to fast customer support. We want every customer to feel confident they are making a safe online purchase with a company that stands behind its service."

Real-Time Pricing for the Best Available Value

Tires Easy's ecommerce platform connects with warehouses and manufacturers nationwide, allowing pricing to update in real time. This dynamic pricing model ensures customers have access to the best available prices at the moment they complete their purchase and negates the need for price match guarantee.

By publishing transparent data and explaining how its marketplace functions, Tires Easy aims to demystify online tire buying and eliminate uncertainty around pricing accuracy.

Fast Customer Support

In addition to transparent pricing, Tires Easy prioritizes accessible customer service. Customers can contact support at (855) 770-3279 or via live chat Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Spanish-language support is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

If assistance is needed with shipping, order status or delivery timing, Tires Easy's customer service team provides prompt and equitable responses. For installation, customers can ship tires directly to a preferred service center during checkout. Tires Easy coordinates the tire purchase and delivery, while a nationwide network of independent installers handles the appointment, installation service and installation fees.

"Our goal is to make buying tires as easy and efficient as possible ," Wright said. "From checkout to installation, customers know who is responsible for each step and they know we're here to help if questions arise."

Commitment to Ongoing Transparency

The Trustworthiness Report formalizes the company's long-standing operational standards by centralizing performance metrics, service commitments and marketplace policies in one public-facing resource.

By updating the report regularly, Tires Easy reinforces its commitment to accountability and customer confidence in the evolving ecommerce landscape.

Customers can view the full Trustworthiness Report.

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S.-based online tire marketplace headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires nationwide. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and enables customers to shop by vehicle, tire size, performance category or budget. Through proprietary real-time pricing technology, automated inventory integration and nationwide home or installer delivery, Tires Easy makes it simple, transparent and reliable for consumers to buy tires online in the United States. For more information, visit About Us.

