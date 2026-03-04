Gene Solutions Genomics Pte Ltd: Gene Solutions Announces Strategic Entry into Türkiye with Robust Real-World Evidence at the 2nd International Hereditary Cancers Congress 2026

In Partnership with ATC Genomics, the Company Presented One of Asia's Largest Real-World Datasets (n=12,281) for AI-Powered Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) and Showcased its Clinically Validated ctDNA-Powered Oncology Portfolio Across the Full Cancer Continuum for High-Risk and Hereditary Populations.

ANTALYA, Türkiye, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions announced its strategic entry into the Turkish market at the 2nd International Hereditary Cancers Congress (IHCC), held 05-08 February 2026 in Antalya.

Organized by the Hereditary Cancer Association, IHCC convened medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, clinical geneticists, and laboratory directors to advance evidence-based approaches in hereditary cancer prevention and precision oncology. The 2026 congress brought together over 600 oncology and genetics experts to advance evidence-based hereditary cancer care.

As hereditary cancer care evolves from risk assessment toward earlier detection, personalized surveillance, and preventive precision care, IHCC served as a key platform to discuss the clinical integration of genomic medicine and multidisciplinary models of care.

In collaboration with ATC Genomics Saglik Teknolojileri A.S. (ATC Genomics), a leading Türkiye-based provider and distributor with over 30 years of experience in molecular diagnostics and life sciences-Gene Solutions presented compelling new Real-World Evidence (RWE) from one of the largest Asian cohorts evaluating its MCED assay.(1) Alongside this data, the company showcased its full ctDNA-powered oncology portfolio:

SPOT-MAS: AI-powered Multi-Cancer Early Detection.

K-4CARE: Comprehensive Genomic and Transcriptomic Profiling (CGTP) with longitudinal MRD monitoring.

These multi-omics solutions meet the highest international performance standards, while providing accessible and scalable precision oncology for hereditary and high-risk cohorts across diverse populations.

Industry Satellite Symposium: From Screening to Precision Care

In alignment with this direction, Gene Solutions and ATC Genomics hosted an Industry Satellite Symposium entitled: "From Screening to Precision Care: The ctDNA Continuum in Oncology - Insights for High-Risk and Hereditary Populations."

Co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Mustafa Özdogan, Medical Oncologist and Head of the Cancer Center at Memorial Health Group, Türkiye and Prof. Dr. Taha Bahsi, Medical Geneticist and Head of the Genetic Diseases Evaluation Center at Memorial Health Group, Türkiye, the program addressed the full ctDNA continuum-delivering actionable evidence from early cancer screening to therapy guidance and longitudinal surveillance-with a focus on hereditary and high-risk populations.

Dr. Le Son Tran, Principal Investigator at Gene Solutions, presented "SPOT-MAS: A Multi-Omics Approach to Cancer Detection".

He addressed limitations of single-organ screening and highlighted SPOT-MAS technology, including cfDNA multi-omics integration, machine learning, which integrates genetic, epigenetic, and fragmentomic signatures from a single blood draw to detect 10 cancer types and 75 subtypes. In addition, he showcased the K-DETEK prospective study (9,024 asymptomatic individuals), demonstrating 78.1% sensitivity and 99.8% specificity, with AI-driven tissue-of-origin accuracy of 84%, underscoring affordability and scalability for population-level impact in high-risk cohorts.

Dr. Duy Sinh Nguyen, Oncology Medical Director at Gene Solutions, presented "Beyond DNA: Integrated Comprehensive Genomic & Transcriptomic Profiling with Longitudinal MRD Monitoring".

He introduced the K-4CARE platform, a unified workflow that integrates genomic and transcriptomic profiling for fusion detection, immune signatures, and therapy selection while also providing personalized ctDNA-MRD status for precise surveillance. The talk covered methodology, analytical/clinical performance, real-world cases, and practical implementation pathways to advance precision treatment.

Dr. Terence Aik Huang Tan, Medical Oncologist at International Cancer Specialists, Singapore, presented "Current Clinical Practice and Future Directions of ctDNA-MRD Monitoring".

Offering an independent perspective, he reviewed the current international guideline landscape (including NCCN, ESMO, and JSCO), real-world scenarios from Asia, and highlighted clinical spaces of equipoise in the NCCN guidelines-where ctDNA-MRD can support shared decision-making and guide escalation or de-escalation, with potential to significantly extend median overall survival.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A moderated by Prof. Dr. Mustafa Özdogan and Prof. Dr. Taha Bahsi.

Oral Presentation Highlight at IHCC: Large-Scale Real-World Evidence for Multi-Cancer Early Detection in Asia

Dr. Luu Hong Dang Nguyen, Deputy Medical Director at Gene Solutions, presented results from one of the largest RWE datasets in Asia evaluating SPOT-MAS. In a real-world cohort of 12,281 individuals (median age 43 years) enriched for familial cancer risk and followed for 12 months, SPOT-MAS demonstrated sensitivity of 78.2%, specificity of 99.8%, PPV of 67%, NPV of 99.9%, and tumor-of-origin accuracy of 82.0%, consistent with K-DETEK prospective validation.

Dr. Dang Nguyen emphasized the shift toward "cancer interception"-proactive detection and treatment of precancerous lesions to reduce future cancer burden and outlined Gene Solutions' focus on high-risk genetic and familial cohorts.

Read details on symposium insights and oral presentation: https://genesolutions.com/news/gene-solutions-atc-introducing-oncology-portfolio-in-turkey-at-the-2nd-international-hereditary-cancers-congress-with-industry-symposium-oral-presentation/

Strong Momentum from Turkish Clinicians

"Türkiye serves as a strategic gateway for precision oncology across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Together with ATC Genomics, we are bringing clinicians accessible, clinically validated ctDNA solutions-from early detection to treatment decision-making and surveillance-that meet the highest international performance standards and are backed by robust RWE," said Dr. Özgüncem Bozkulak, General Manager, TR-EEMEA-CIS, Gene Solutions. "Our multi-omics platforms and growing clinical evidence base reflect our commitment to improving outcomes for patients with hereditary and high-risk cancer while supporting localized, scalable implementation."

"We are proud to partner with Gene Solutions to expand access to state-of-the-art liquid biopsy technologies in Türkiye," said Burcu Torun, Managing Partner and General Manager, ATC Genomics. "This collaboration strengthens our portfolio and supports the Turkish oncology community with end-to-end solutions that can be integrated into daily clinical practice."

Gene Solutions thanks the Hereditary Cancer Association, congress leadership, speakers, and participants for an impactful scientific exchange and looks forward to contributing to the advancement of precision oncology in Türkiye.

(1) Nguyen, L. H. D., et al. (2025). Prospective validation study: a non-invasive circulating tumor DNA-based assay for simultaneous early detection of multiple cancers in asymptomatic adults. BMC Medicine, 23(1).

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to make advanced genomic solutions accessible and affordable. Leveraging multi-omics, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Artificial Intelligence, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio, including next-generation prenatal screening for fetal and maternal health (triSure), multi-cancer early detection (SPOT-MAS), and comprehensive tumor profiling and ctDNA monitoring (K-TRACK, K-4CARE).

Since 2017, Gene Solutions has performed over three million genetic tests worldwide through CAP-accredited laboratories across multiple markets. Through continuous innovation and strategic collaborations, the company is advancing earlier cancer detection, precision care, and reproductive health globally.

Learn more: www.genesolutions.com

About ATC Genomics Türkiye

ATC Genomics Saglik Teknolojileri A.S. (ATC Genomics) is a Türkiye-based provider and distributor in molecular diagnostics and life sciences. Since 1996, ATC has brought advanced genomic technologies, high-quality products, and services to clinicians, scientists, and laboratories-supporting disease prevention, early diagnosis, and personalized treatment decisions through international collaborations and innovation. The company emphasizes human-centred values and quality, serving molecular diagnostic and research laboratories in line with international standards, and highlights its "Trusted Partner in Genomics" ethos on its corporate site.

Learn more: www.atc.com.tr

