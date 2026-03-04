Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 03:50 Uhr
The Human Layer of the AI Era: MuchSkills Analysis Identifies the Specific Soft Skills 100,000 Professionals Rely on Most

A Study of the Behavioral and Interpersonal Capabilities That Drive Delivery in Skills-First Organisations

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / As AI continues to reshape the workplace, organisations are discovering that while technical proficiency is the baseline, the ultimate performance differentiators are human-centric. ??To help leaders navigate this shift, MuchSkills has released a global analysis of the human capabilities 100,000 professionals rely on to drive results in an AI-enabled world.

The Soft Skills That Matter Most in 2026, According to 100,000+ Professionals
An Employee-Centred Look at the Soft Skills Driving Performance, Growth and Adaptability in an AI-Enabled World of Work

The report, The soft skills that matter most in 2026, identifies the top 10 human attributes - often referred to as soft skills - employees are actively deploying in their daily work. Based on self-reported and peer-visible skills profiles, with manager validation applied to key competencies, the dataset offers a rare, employee-centred view of the work being done every day. Drawing primarily from skills-first organisations in consulting and technology, the findings reveal how human capabilities act as the "connective tissue" in rapidly evolving workflows.

Key insights into durable skills:

  • Problem-solving & empathy lead: Both problem-solving and empathy rank at the top of the dataset, appearing as the primary human capabilities professionals rely on to deliver value.

  • The collaboration core: Team-related capabilities - including teamwork, collaboration, active listening, and communication - collectively form the largest skill cluster, reflecting the cross-functional nature of modern work.

  • Learning agility: Adaptability and "willingness to learn" rank highly, underscoring the importance of human agility as organisations integrate AI into everyday tasks.

"This report reveals the specific human capabilities that employees actually rely on to drive performance - moving the conversation beyond what AI can do to how humans effectively lead, collaborate, and solve problems alongside it," said Daniel Nilsson, CEO and co-founder of MuchSkills. "When leaders have visibility into these durable skills, they stop viewing them as 'soft' extras and start treating them as the essential infrastructure required to navigate a rapidly changing world."

The report offers practical recommendations for HR, L&D, and organisational leaders on embedding these durable skills into workforce planning and capability-building strategies. It includes additional context from global experts in HR, workforce development, and labour economics who are currently navigating these shifts in real-time.

The soft skills that matter most in 2026, according to 100,000 professionals, is available now at https://www.muchskills.com/blog/top-hard-and-soft-skills-on-muchskills.

About MuchSkills

MuchSkills is a skills intelligence platform that turns workforce capability into business impact. By combining verified skills data, AI-powered insights, and workflow-ready tools such as team building and CV generation, MuchSkills enables consulting firms, tech companies, and regulated organisations to deploy the right skills to the right work with confidence. Built for the modern enterprise, the platform connects talent data directly to delivery, utilisation, compliance, and strategic workforce planning. For more information, visit muchskills.com.

Press Contact:
Daniel Nilsson, CEO
+46707403684
daniel@muchskills.com

SOURCE: MuchSkills



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-human-layer-of-the-ai-era-muchskills-analysis-identifies-the-1143478

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
