LGMG Showcases Localized Product Portfolio at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Three New Equipment Introductions Highlight North American Market Focus

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 3-7, LGMG presented a comprehensive portfolio of mining machinery, aerial work platforms, and material handling equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, one of the world's largest construction trade exhibitions. The lineup centered on equipment engineered specifically for North American performance standards, regulatory requirements, and operator preferences, combining global manufacturing capability with localized development expertise.

The exhibition brought together industry leadership and senior company executives, including AEM Executive General Manager Kaien Li, Lingong Group Chairman Wang Zhizhong, and LGMG President Simon Zhang, as well as customers and supplier partners.

At this year's show, the company emphasized localized product development. Engineering refinement, application-driven design, and customer feedback have shaped a portfolio tailored to regional jobsite requirements and operating environments.

125ft telescopic boom lifts

The 125-foot telescopic boom lifts are engineered for large venues, airports, and industrial construction projects, combining dual heavy-load capacities with a 5° working angle and 45% gradeability. Designed for transport within a 40-foot container, the lifts incorporate load-sensing hydraulics, CAN-based control systems, and intelligent diagnostics that support precise control, improved energy efficiency, and simplified maintenance under demanding jobsite conditions.

H1256 Telehandlers

The H1256 telehandler is designed for material handling, roof installation, and infrastructure construction applications. Powered by a Cummins 90 kW engine and equipped with a fully electro-hydraulic proportional joystick and load-sensing system, it delivers stable performance and fuel-efficient operation. A spacious cab with integrated ROPS and HVAC enhances operator comfort, while a service-oriented component layout simplifies daily maintenance and supports uptime on high-utilization projects.

X7 series electric counterbalanced forklifts

The X7 series electric counterbalanced forklifts feature dual front-wheel drives, delivering 20% full-load gradeability and a top speed of 20 km/h. Additional features include wet brakes, an active safety control system, and a universal 80V battery platform compatible with both lead-acid and lithium-ion configurations. Low noise levels (=68 dB) and an ergonomic operator layout enhance comfort in warehouse and industrial environments. The forklifts are CE certified and will be available beginning in March.

Together, the new models demonstrate LGMG's application-focused engineering approach and localized development efforts. During the exhibition, company representatives met with customers, dealers, and strategic partners to discuss regional requirements and ongoing cooperation across key markets.

Founded in 2012, LGMG has expanded globally, achieving leading sales volumes in wide-body mining trucks and ranking among the top manufacturers worldwide in aerial work platforms. Its products are now sold in more than 100 countries and regions, supported by a growing global distribution and service network.

LGMG will continue investing in product development, building regional engineering capability, and expanding its global equipment portfolio. Through ongoing engineering development and adaptation to regional requirements, the company intends to support customer productivity and long-term growth in the construction equipment market.

