GEEK BAR today announced its official return to the European market with the launch of GEEK BAR SPARK, a new-generation pod system designed to deliver the signature GEEK BAR experience through a more sustainable and regulation-aligned format.

Previously recognized in Europe for its distinctive flavors and high-quality craftsmanship, GEEK BAR now enters a renewed chapter rooted in responsibility, transparency, and long-term commitment to the region.

The brand made a major impact with several breakthrough products-most notably the disruptive GEEK BAR PULSE and GEEK BAR PULSE X series-while its overall product portfolio has achieved hundreds of millions of units in cumulative sales, drawing significant attention across the industry. GEEK BAR continues to earn strong recognition among adult consumers for its consistent flavor delivery, premium engineering standards, and reliable nationwide distribution footprint.

With SPARK, GEEK BAR expands beyond disposables into a reusable pod system designed for Europe, emphasizing quality, responsibility, and long-term sustainability. It features the Starlit Motion Screen, a meteor-inspired display that shows real-time battery status, enhancing usability with refined, intuitive design.

Performance is upgraded with a high-voltage, fast-charging battery that reaches 80% in 20 minutes and powers up to two full pods per cycle. SPARK supports both prefilled and refillable pods: the 1.1O prefilled pod delivers up to 1,000 puffs, while the 0.8O refillable pod accommodates up to 20mL of e-liquid, with more formats in development.

To create a region-specific taste experience, GEEK BAR has introduced new flavors tailored to European preferences: Moonshine Cherries, Tropical Punch, Pineapple Lemon Fizzy, and Apple Cider. Each features high-fidelity flavor reproduction and reduced cooling for a fuller, more natural fruit profile.

GEEK BAR SPARK will begin rolling out across select European countries from this month, with additional markets and flavor options to follow. More details are available on GEEK BAR's official website: www.geekbar.com.

About GEEK BAR

Founded with a mission to deliver high-quality vaporization experiences for adult users, GEEK BAR combines innovative engineering with responsible product design. The brand is committed to transparency, sustainability, and regulatory compliance across all markets. Today, GEEK BAR's strong presence in the United States underscores its ability to deliver localized products while maintaining consistent global quality standards.

