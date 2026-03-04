Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
04.03.2026 07:26 Uhr
LINSOUL INC: THIEAUDIO Unveils Cypher: Flagship 50mm Dynamic Driver Headphones for Reference-Grade Listening

Flagship Dynamic Driver Headphones. The Pinnacle of Fidelity.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / THIEAUDIO is proud to introduce Cypher, its newest flagship over-ear headphones, designed to deliver professional-grade sound with exceptional clarity, precision, and realism. As the pinnacle of THIEAUDIO's craftsmanship and acoustic engineering, Cypher is built for musicians, sound engineers, and discerning audiophiles who demand nothing less than true high-fidelity.

Flagship Dynamic Driver - 50 mm 20-Core N45 Magnetic Array

Cypher features a newly developed 50 mm dynamic driver, built around a 20-core N45 magnetic array combined with a semicrystalline polymer and rubber composite diaphragm. The voice coil uses a high-tension copper-aluminum amalgam, delivering fast transient response, broad dynamic range, and outstanding detail retrieval. This driver architecture is engineered specifically to provide high-resolution, professional-grade audio - ideal for critical listening, mixing, and mastering.

Studio-Grade Reference Tuning

Sound tuning for Cypher is based on nearly a decade of psychoacoustic research and thorough evaluation of classic reference headphones. The result: a studio-grade tonal signature with powerful yet controlled bass, a warm-neutral midrange, and accurate, natural treble. This balanced tuning makes Cypher an ideal tool for professional work and serious listening - ensuring what you hear is true to the source.

Balanced Sound Signature: Warm, Neutral, Precise

Bass: A gentle ˜5 dB shelf from 20 Hz to 300 Hz ensures deep, controlled low-end without overpowering other frequencies.

Midrange: Flat and neutral - vocals and instruments are rendered naturally with studio-grade neutrality.

Treble: Precisely tuned for natural pinna response and smooth decay, delivering airy, detailed high frequencies without harshness.

Premium Build Quality & Acoustic Design

Cypher combines high-end materials and meticulous construction for comfort, durability, and acoustic excellence:

Headband: Constructed from a stainless steel + carbon-fiber composite, featherlight and lined with genuine lambskin for soft, fatigue-free wear.
Earcups: CNC-milled from aerospace-grade aluminum blocks for structural rigidity and resonance control. This precision engineering enables an optimized acoustic cavity, resulting in a spacious soundstage, layered imaging, and stable tonal character.

Earpads: Soft memory-foam velour cushions ensure a comfortable, zero-pressure fit even during long sessions.

Versatile Connectivity & Use Cases

Cypher comes with a 3-meter premium braided cable, and both 3.5mm and 6.35mm plugs, ensuring broad compatibility with DACs, headphone amplifiers, audio interfaces, mixers, and Hi-Fi setups - perfect for studio work, music production, mastering, Hi-Fi listening, and gaming alike.

As an open-back headphone design, Cypher excels at delivering accurate, realistic, and spacious audio reproduction across multiple scenarios - from critical music mixing to immersive listening sessions.

Product Specifications

Driver Unit: 50mm Dynamic Driver
Driver Technology: 20-core N45 magnetic array with a semicrystalline polymer and rubber composite diaphragm
Impedance: 32 Ohm
Sensitivity: 96dB ±3dB
Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz
Cable: Premium 3-meter braided cable
Cable Plugs: 3.5mm+6.35mm adaptor

About THIEAUDIO

THIEAUDIO is a high-fidelity audio brand focused on precision engineering and reference-grade tuning. Cypher, THIEAUDIO's flagship dynamic-driver headphone, is designed for professionals and audiophiles seeking accurate, natural sound and premium comfort for studio and Hi-Fi listening.

The THIEAUDIO Cypher is now available on Kickstarter & Linsoul.com

Kickstarter

Linsoul.com

CONTACT:

First Name: Lili
Last Name: Han
Email: marketing@thieaudio.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/thieaudio-unveils-cypher-flagship-50mm-dynamic-driver-headphones-1140822

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
