Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 07:30 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Union Minister for Communications launches Tejas Networks' hyper-scalable Data Center Interconnect (DCI) platform at Mobile World Congress

BENGALURU, India and BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced the launch of TJ1600-D3, its next-generation, versatile WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) optical transport product which is purpose-built to meet the surging demand for terabit-scale data center interconnections worldwide.

Tejas_Networks_Logo

The product was unveiled by Shri. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hon'ble Union Minister of Communications (MOC) and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Barcelona, Spain earlier today.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hon'ble MOC and DoNER, said, "I congratulate Tejas Networks for achieving yet another milestone in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge telecom products for an AI-powered world. This announcement underscores their world-class R&D capabilities and positions India at the forefront of global technology innovation."

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "Traffic patterns have shifted dramatically in recent years with webscalers, carriers and cloud providers building out ever larger data centers, AI compute clusters, and edge AI nodes. This has led to a fundamental reshaping of modern network architectures as our customers need compact, energy-efficient, and hyper-scalable products to reliably move massive volumes of data across these distributed facilities. TJ1600-D3 is an ideal, future-proof offering for this evolving connectivity requirement."

Powered by the latest DSPs (Digital Signal Processors) and chipsets, the TJ1600-D3 is engineered for operators and enterprises demanding extreme capacity, carrier-grade reliability, and best-in-class energy efficiency. It supports a range of performance-optimized and power-optimized traffic sleds, with flexible line rates from 400G to 1.2T per wavelength and scaling up to 51.2 Tbps of shelf capacity. Redundant controllers, fans, and power modules combined with universal AC/DC power compatibility ensure that TJ1600-D3 delivers highly resilient services in an optimized 3-RU form factor.

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805565/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/union-minister-for-communications-launches-tejas-networks-hyper-scalable-data-center-interconnect-dci-platform-at-mobile-world-congress-302703514.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.