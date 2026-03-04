Das Instrument I2Z AU000000HNG8 HANCOCK GORE LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2026

The instrument I2Z AU000000HNG8 HANCOCK GORE LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2026



Das Instrument R8Q1 AU000000MGT5 MAGNETITE MINES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2026

The instrument R8Q1 AU000000MGT5 MAGNETITE MINES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2026



Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2026

The instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2026





