The Iraqi Customs Authority has cut customs duties on solar energy systems from 33% to 5% - covering PV panels, inverters, cables, and lithium batteries - to accelerate solar adoption, following financing support from the Central Bank of Iraq.The Iraqi Customs Authority has reduced customs duties on solar energy systems from 33% to 5% as part of a bid to encourage greater uptake of solar. It said the new tariff reductions will include PV panels, as well as cables, inverters, and lithium batteries. The decision to reduce tariffs on solar PV components has already been circulated to all customs ...

