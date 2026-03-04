New independent patent licensing platform launches for Wi-Fi

Avanci Wi-Fi 6 Vehicle to be the first license program established under the platform

Avanci, the independent global leader in joint licensing solutions, today announced the launch of Avanci Wi-Fi, a new licensing platform for standard essential patents (SEPs) covering the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 standards. The first program established under the platform is Avanci Wi-Fi 6 Vehicle, which has already brought together ten patent owners and signed its inaugural patent sublicense agreement with Mercedes Benz AG. This makes the Avanci Wi-Fi 6 Vehicle license program the largest joint licensing program for Wi-Fi 6 SEPs with regard to the number of participating patent owners, and the only joint licensing program to have publicly announced a major automaker as a licensee. By consolidating essential Wi-Fi 6 patent rights into a single license, the program simplifies licensing for automotive manufacturers and supports the continued adoption of advanced wireless connectivity in vehicles. Additional licensors and licensees are expected to join the platform in the near future.

"Our licensing standard essential patents for cellular connectivity through our 4G and 5G Vehicle programs positioned Avanci as the natural choice when the automotive industry began seeking an efficient solution for Wi-Fi licensing," said Kasim Alfalahi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Avanci. "Having established a trusted platform for cellular connectivity in vehicles, we are extending that same transparent and balanced approach to Wi-Fi to support continued innovation in connected vehicles."

The new Avanci Wi-Fi platform builds on the success of Avanci's 4G and 5G Vehicle programs, which together cover more than 250 million connected vehicles worldwide, including more than 140 automotive brands across both programs.

"Following cellular, Wi-Fi is one of the most important wireless technologies integrated into modern vehicles. It enables efficient delivery of software updates, diagnostics, mapping data, and other high-bandwidth services that enhance the driving experience," said Qudus Olaniran, Senior Vice President, and Head of Avanci Wi-Fi. "The launch of Avanci Wi-Fi reflects both the growing importance of this standard and our commitment to simplifying licensing of essential Wi-Fi technologies."

Avanci Wi-Fi 6 Vehicle offers a single license covering thousands of patented technologies essential to implementing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The per-vehicle royalty rate is available to prospective licensees on a confidential basis. An early licensee discount may apply for companies that conclude a license agreement before their first sale of a Wi-Fi 6 compliant vehicle, or within six months of the launch of the Avanci Wi-Fi 6 Vehicle program. Additional information, including initial participants and program details, can be found at www.avanci.com/wi-fi.

Avanci is an independent licensing platform that simplifies access to patented technologies essential to global standards. By bringing licensors and licensees together through efficient, transparent solutions, Avanci helps companies deliver transformative technologies to market while ensuring innovators are fairly rewarded. For more information visit www.avanci.com.

