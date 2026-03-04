Powered by Thales' secure technology in eSIM connectivity management, this new solution ensures fast connection to local networks worldwide, delivering a smoother, more intuitive eSIM experience.

For travellers, this means a simple eSIM installation for a seamless experience across 200+ destinations, making global connectivity as effortless and accessible as booking a flight or hotel.

International travellers have increasingly relied on travel eSIMs to avoid high roaming fees, the hassle of searching for a local SIM card or relying on Wi-Fi hotspots. While this has improved connectivity access for millions, the process in the travel space remains cumbersome, still requiring manual configuration for each trip. By integrating Thales' eSIM capabilities into its global platform, Airalo, the world's largest travel eSIM platform is further enhancing its technical architecture to provide its over 20 million users with a smoother travel experience.

By leveraging Thales' advanced eSIM solutions, Airalo is further optimizing how travellers access global data. This partnership enhances the Airalo app's underlying technology, providing users with more immediate access to high-quality local networks and a more intuitive experience, so they can stay connected effortlessly wherever they travel. Coverage is available in more than 200 destinations, whether for a single country, a region or worldwide. In just a few minutes, travellers can choose a data plan that fits their needs and activate their eSIM online, enjoying instant connectivity without changing SIM cards or relying on Wi-Fi.

With the new Thales Travel eSIM solution, Airalo users can now simply select a new data plan in the Airalo app and automatically connect to the best local network for their next trips.

"Our mission has always been to give travellers simple, affordable, and reliable connectivity worldwide. Partnering with Thales ensures our users can enjoy a truly seamless travel experience wherever they go. Indeed, by ensuring secure, high-quality connections with reduced manual steps, the solution reduces user friction and fosters stronger loyalty in the service," said Peter Nussbaumer, VP of Networks, Airalo

"Thales is proud to support Airalo with its market-leading and award-winning1 Travel eSIM technology, an innovation which combines security, flexibility, and simplicity, redefining how millions of people connect as they travel. It's a great example of how advanced connectivity can deliver everyday benefits, while reinforcing reliability in the digital ecosystem," added Eva Rudin, VP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales.

1 Thales was ranked as "High-Flyer" by Kaleido in the category "Travel eSIM enabler" and "Gold Winner" of the "Travel eSIM Solution of the Year" by Juniper.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

About Airalo:

Airalo, founded in 2019, is the world's largest travel eSIM platform. Trusted by over 20 million travelers, Airalo offers eSIM packages in 200+ destinations, empowering users to connect to mobile networks worldwide instantly. With a remote team of over 300 people, spanning more than 50 countries, Airalo is committed to making mobile connectivity on the move easier, more affordable, and accessible to all.

