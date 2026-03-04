Following the launch of its Open Platform last year, Harrison.ai today announced that four additional AI companies AIRAmed, Koios Medical, Lunit and Nanox AI would join the Harrison.ai Open Platform.

This expansion reflects the platform's ongoing mission to give healthcare organisations flexible access to high-quality AI solutions that meet their clinical and operational needs without traditional marketplace mark-ups and fees.

The Open Platform was created to provide greater choice and transparency in medical imaging AI adoption. With these new partners, the platform now offers a wide spectrum of AI solutions for X-rays, CTs, MRIs, mammography and ultrasound for customers to choose from, in addition to Harrison.ai's native solutions.

Each partner brings expertise across different imaging domains, helping healthcare organisations evaluate AI tools that align with their specific workflows, priorities, and patient populations.

Dr. Tobias Lindig CEO, Neurologist Neuroradiologist, AIRAmed said, "Open ecosystems are essential for the scalable and responsible adoption of medical AI. Healthcare providers should have the flexibility to select best-in-class solutions without commercial barriers or mark-ups. With the emergence of disease-modifying Alzheimer's therapies, quantitative MR volumetry of the brain is becoming an increasingly important component of patient stratification and treatment planning. Early detection and reliable differential diagnosis are critical, as subtle neurodegenerative changes are often not visible through visual assessment alone. Through our partnership with Harrison.ai, we are expanding access to objective, reproducible brain imaging biomarkers that integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows and support informed, data-driven treatment decisions."

"On behalf of Team Koios, we could not be happier to be working closely and aligned with our friends and colleagues at Harrison AI. Having known and watched Dr. Aengus and Dimitry Tran since the early years, there is no doubt we are like-minded in terms of our commitment to patient care, provider access to proven solutions and delivering excellent patient and customer experiences," said Chad McClennan, President CEO, Koios Medical.

"We are delighted to establish this partnership with Harrison.ai, which reflects our shared ambition to advance the adoption of AI in healthcare," said Brandon Suh, Chief Executive Officer of Lunit. "The Harrison Open Platform offers an exceptional foundation for Lunit's solutions to be surfaced to customers in key markets, and we look forward to collaborating closely including on joint enterprise opportunities as we continue to expand our global presence."

"Through our collaboration with Harrison.ai, we are expanding Nanox's commercial footprint by bringing AI solutions with demonstrated real-world value to healthcare providers at scale, supported by Harrison.ai's deployment across more than 1,000 healthcare sites worldwide," said Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of Nanox.

The Open Platform operates on an open architecture model with a customer ROI-first approach and zero mark-ups to the vendors. Harrison.ai provides the infrastructure that enables healthcare providers to build an AI ecosystem tailored to their needs, with clarity around pricing and value. The platform does not block competing applications that meet industry-standard containerization specifications, even those that compete directly with Harrison.ai's own solutions. Healthcare organizations integrate once through vendor-neutral interfaces to their PACS, RIS, and EHR systems, then have the option to access a full catalog of AI applications.

As global adoption of medical imaging AI continues to grow, the Harrison.ai Open Platform is designed to evolve alongside customer requirements, supporting collaboration across the ecosystem and helping healthcare organisations select the algorithms that best fit their needs.

About Harrison.ai

Harrison.ai is a global healthcare technology company that enhances clinician capacity and patient care through AI automation. Clinician-led and patient-first, our suite of solutions supports earlier, more accurate diagnoses and seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows.

Harrison.ai solutions are available in 40+ countries and to half of all Australian radiologists. They are clinically deployed at 1,000+ customer sites globally, including 40+ NHS Trusts and all public emergency departments in Hong Kong. With 3,400+ clinicians using our tools, Harrison.ai has impacted more than 7 million patients' lives to date.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303839130/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Reena Rajan; reena.rajan@harrison.ai