Bracco Group: Bracco Imaging and Canon Medical Systems Europe Announce Joint Symposium on CEUS at ECR 2026

Joint Session to Highlight the Evolving Role of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound in Modern Radiology Practice

MILAN, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Imaging S.P.A. today announced that it will co-host a scientific symposium with Canon Medical Systems Europe B. V. at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2026, taking place in Vienna, Austria, from 4-8 March 2026.

The session, titled "Advancing CEUS in Radiology: Clinical Innovations, Faster Pathways, Higher Efficiency," will take place on March 5, 2026, 14:30 - 15:30 (Room G2, Level -2). The symposium will focus on the growing clinical impact of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) in radiology departments across Europe, highlighting its ability to deliver reliable clinical performance, accelerate diagnostic pathways, and improve patient outcomes while supporting healthcare system efficiency.

Co-organized by Bracco Imaging and Canon Medical Systems Europe, the symposium will bring together leading clinical experts to provide real-world insights into how CEUS can enable rapid, high-quality diagnosis, streamline clinical decision-making, and support operational efficiency in radiology imaging services.

Moderated by Prof. Adrian Lim (UK), the symposium will feature presentations from Prof. Thomas Fischer (Germany) and Prof. Maija Radzina (Latvia), who will share the latest clinical updates and practical strategies integrating CEUS into routine clinical workflows. Discussions will explore how CEUS contributes to rapid, high-quality diagnostic assessment while supporting more efficient clinical decision-making.

"It is exciting to see continued momentum around Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound and its expanding role in clinical practice," said Luca Frazzoli, Global Ultrasound Modality Director, Bracco Imaging. "By bringing together clinical expertise and technological innovation at forums such as ECR, we can help support meaningful advancements in diagnostic imaging that benefit both healthcare professionals and patients."

