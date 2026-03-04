Fapon Biopharma to Present Next-Generation CD3/TCR VHH TCE Platform at 19th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

ZURICH, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon Biopharma today announced that Dr. Kaiqing Zhang, Ph.D., Associate Director of Business/Corporate Development, will deliver a company presentation at the 19th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum, taking place March 4-5 at the Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel.

In a presentation titled "Unlocking the Next Generation of TCEs: Fapon's Human/Cyno Cross-Reactive CD3/TCR VHH Platform", Fapon Biopharma will showcase its proprietary CD3/TCR VHH-based T-cell engager (TCE) platform, an innovative approach designed to overcome developability and flexibility challenges associated with traditional multi-specific antibodies.

Built on fully human/cynomolgus cross-reactive single-domain antibodies (VHH), the platform enables a modular "plug-and-play" design with optimized activation kinetics and therapeutic index. This technology is uniquely positioned to power the next wave of therapeutics across two high-growth pillars:

Oncology: Precision T-cell redirection to eradicate solid and hematological tumors, engineered for optimized activation kinetics and a wider therapeutic index to minimize cytokine risk.

Autoimmune Diseases: Potent T-cell engagers designed for deep B-cell depletion, offering a functional "immune reset" for patients with refractory conditions.

The cornerstone of our technology is a series of cross-species CD3/TCR VHHs with different affinity binding to both human and cynomolgus monkeys. This dual reactivity significantly de-risks preclinical safety and accelerates translational timelines. The platform has already successfully completed evaluation demonstrating superior efficacy and safety as well as predictable PK/PD in mouse and NHP studies.

With superior CMC profiles and flexibility for multi-valent formatting, Fapon Biopharma is seeking strategic partners for co-development and licensing. For partnership inquiries, please contact us at biopharmaBD@fapon.com (USA, Europe and other regions) or BDAP@fapon.com (Asia-Pacific)

About Fapon Biopharma:

Fapon Biopharma specializes in discovering and developing biologics for cancer treatment, autoimmune diseases and other diseases where there are unmet medical needs. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we have built advanced drug discovery platforms, including an antibody discovery platform based on the globally leading mammalian cell display technology, a platform for generating IL-10M fusion proteins, a TCE platform based on cross-species CD3-VHH of human and monkey. With a differentiated pipeline of leading drug candidates, we have established capabilities that cover the entire drug development process from drug discovery, preclinical research, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) to early clinical development. Committed to innovation, we strive to deliver safer, more efficacious, affordable, and accessible biologics for everyone.

