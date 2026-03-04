Anzeige
WKN: A3D7BT | ISIN: CA56089A4000
04.03.26
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026
Mako Mining Corp.: Mako Mining Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Mt. Hamilton Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) is pleased to announced that today Mako shareholders who were eligible to vote on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the membership interests of Mt. Hamilton LLC, the owner of the Mt. Hamilton project in Nevada, USA, from Sailfish Royalty Corp. ("Sailfish"), including the grant of the amended gold stream to Sailfish in consideration for the acquisition (the "Mt. Hamilton Acquisition"), overwhelmingly approved the Mt. Hamilton Acquisition.

Of the total number of Mako common shares eligible to be voted, represented at the meeting in person and by proxy (which excluded the common shares held by related parties pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange), approximately 99.99% were voted in favour of Mt. Hamilton Acquisition.

Full details of the Mt. Hamilton Acquisition can be found in the management information circular of Mako dated December 23, 2025, as supplemented February 14, 2026. An electronic copy of the management information circular and supplement are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally and offers district-scale exploration potential. Mako also owns the Moss Mine in Arizona, an open pit gold mine in northwestern Arizona. Mako also holds a 100% interest in the PEA-stage Eagle Mountain Project in Guyana, South America. Eagle Mountain is the subject of engineering, environmental and mine permitting activity.

For further information about Mako, please contact Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, at (917) 558-5289 or aleisman@makominingcorp.com, or visit our website at www.makominingcorp.com and our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such terminology which states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made and is inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These risks include the Company not obtaining the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in a timely manner and the timing for completion of the Mt. Hamilton Acquisition not occurring as anticipated, as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Mako has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mako disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Mako Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mako-mining-shareholders-overwhelmingly-approve-the-mt.-hamilton-acquisition-1143498

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
