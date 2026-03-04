Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Precious Metals Industry Committee (CPMIC): Palladium Global Science Award 2026 opens submissions for new palladium applications

SHANGHAI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palladium Global Science Award announced the launch of the second edition of its international scientific competition for new palladium applications, with a prize fund of $350,000. Submissions are open from 2 March to 31 July 2026 at palladiumaward.com.


The Palladium Global Science Award was established in 2025 as a global platform to identify and support scientific and technological breakthroughs using palladium - a metal with unique catalytic activity, hydrogen absorption capability, oxidation resistance, high electrical conductivity, and magnetic susceptibility. The award recognizes breakthrough developments, scientific articles, and applied concepts that use palladium in new ways, making technologies more efficient, economically advantageous, and ready for large-scale industrial implementation.

The award recognizes five winners across three nominations: Best Scientific Development, Best Scientific Article and Best Applied Concept. Applications will be reviewed by the International Expert Council, comprising top scientists and experts from major universities and research centres around the world. The general partner of the international scientific competition is the China Precious Metals Industry Committee.

"It is highly symbolic that we are launching the second season of the Palladium Global Science Award at a time when the world increasingly depends on breakthrough technologies. Palladium possesses exceptional exceptional properties that enable innovative solutions across energy, chemistry, medicine, green technologies, and high-tech industries. This award was created to identify and support scientists and researchers from around the world whose work extends beyond the laboratory, transforms industries, and contributes to shaping the technological landscape of the future", - said Professor Francis Verpoort, Chair of the International Expert Council of the Palladium Global Science Award.

In 2025, the competition received 100 entries from over 30 countries. Five outstanding scientists from Canada, Japan, India, the USA and Saudi Arabia were selected as winners with projects spanning organic chemistry, drug development, green methanol production, and water purification. In its second season, the organizers expect an increase in the number of submissions and interest from even more countries.

The award is open to scientists, researchers, engineers, startups and R&D teams from around the world. Candidates can apply and find out more details on the official Palladium Global Science Award website at www.palladiumaward.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923351/PGSA_announcement.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/palladium-global-science-award-2026-opens-submissions-for-new-palladium-applications-302703581.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.