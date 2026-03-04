Gartner Recognizes OpenWay Group in the 2026 Market Guide for Digital Commerce Payment Platforms

MONT-SAINT-GUILBERT, Belgium, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWay is included in the 2026 GartnerMarket Guide for Digital Commerce Payment Platforms.

As noted by Gartner, "Digital commerce leaders responsible for online and mobile payments should use this Market Guide to understand this complex, rapidly evolving market, as well as the related vendor platform landscape."

In the report, Gartner identified OpenWay as a Representative Vendor for its product, the Way4 Merchant Acquiring platform.

The report states that the digital commerce payment market remains complex and dynamic. While certain segments such as wholesale processing, hosted payment pages, and tokenization have reached maturity, the market continues to evolve. Gartner notes that the global retail e-commerce market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3 % from 2025 to 2030, reaching a market size of $4,964 trillion dollars by 2030 up from $3,660 trillion in 2025. In this context, Gartner recommends that organizations treat payments as a strategic business function and select vendors that provide opportunities to increase revenue and profit through value-added services that allow them to manage the payment experience and optimize acceptance rates. They should ensure that the business' current and future payment strategy can be supported by the selected vendor by validating market support, payment methods and services the business requires. Moreover, geographic expansion plans that impact payments for the next three to five years are recommended to be included in that strategy.

Way4 is a platform that supports diverse payment scenarios across digital commerce ecosystems.

Way4 Merchant Acquiring is a full-stack digital payment software platform used by leading global banks, top-tier acquirers, payment processors, PayFacs, PSPs, retailers, and fintechs. It supports all merchant categories and sizes, multiple business models, and both card and non-card payments, including digital currencies, wallets, and quasi-money instruments such as fuel liters, airtime, or sustainability points. Built as a configurable omnichannel real-time platform, Way4 enables large acquirers to launch new payment solutions within months and introduce new products or pricing models within weeks while maintaining high availability for large-scale cross-border portfolios of up to 2 million merchants.

We believe OpenWay's inclusion reflects Gartner's identification of vendors that meet these criteria within the Market Guide's defined scope.

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Commerce Payment Platforms, Debbie Buckland, Peter Ryan, 12 January 2026

