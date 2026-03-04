First Medium-Earth Orbit (MEO) deployment of the emergency.lu platform for refugees and their host communities' use provides dependable broadband for humanitarian responders, classrooms and community connectivity centers

SES, a space solutions company, is expanding humanitarian connectivity at the Farchana refugee settlement in Chad in cooperation with emergency.lu, the public-private partnership led by Luxembourg's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade and the UN Refugee Agency. In the framework of the Connectivity for Refugees initiative, the deployment uses SES' O3b mPOWER satellite network to provide dependable, high-speed internet for humanitarian teams and essential services for refugees.

This is the first emergency.lu deployment using O3b mPOWER satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), an expansion beyond the program's previous use of geostationary (GEO) satellites for rapid disaster-response missions. It also marks a new application for the platform.

While emergency.lu has traditionally supported first responders and emergency operations, this deployment is designed to connect refugees and the humanitarian organizations enabling services such as online learning, digital skills training, community connectivity centers as well as reliable day-to-day communications.

The deployment was carried out by Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade's personnel on the ground, following hands-on training at SES' Luxembourg headquarters. Built for sustained use and flexible expansion, the communication kit is designed to support longer-term operations and evolving needs on site.

By adding O3b mPOWER to the emergency.lu toolkit, the partnership strengthens its ability to provide connectivity beyond the first days of a crisis, supporting continued access to education, healthcare services and communications when displacement and humanitarian response extend for months.

"Connectivity can change a day and a life. With this deployment, a classroom can keep teaching and access guidance, humanitarian workers can support displaced communities, and families can stay in touch," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. "With the addition of SES' high-throughput, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit capabilities, we have adapted the solution to move from emergency restoration to everyday communications reliability for displaced communities, and are proud to support the Luxembourg Government's teams as they bring this service online in Farchana."

Follow us on:

X Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About emergency.lu

Emergency.lu is a rapid communications solution for global disaster relief and humanitarian missions, developed and implemented as a public-private partnership by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg in collaboration with a consortium of Luxembourg companies and organizations: SES, Hitec Luxembourg and Luxembourg Air Services. It is designed to help the humanitarian and civil protection workers in the field to (re-) establish telecommunication services, coordinate first response, as well as support affected communities and governments. The solution consists of satellite infrastructure and capacity, communication and coordination services, and satellite ground terminals as well as transportation of equipment to areas all over the world. Since its inception in 2013, the solution has been deployed dozens of times in various parts of the world, and has provided connectivity for relief efforts after Hurricane Matthew in Haiti, Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines and in many more crisis situations. Further information is available at: emergency.lu

About Connectivity for refugees:

Connectivity for Refugees is a multi-stakeholder initiative advancing the availability and affordability of connectivity for 20 million forcibly displaced people and their host communities by 2030. The initiative is founded by the UNHCR, ITU, GSMA, and the Government of Luxembourg.

The initiative prioritizes enhancement of both individual connectivity (via a personal device) and collective connectivity (via a shared or communal device and spaces). This is often done in partnership with governments, the private sector, and civil society.

https://refugeeconnectivity.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303819468/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Steven Lott

Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

SES.Press@ses.com