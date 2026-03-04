Researchers from South Korea improved solar panel dust detection by using SMOTE and stable diffusion (SD) augmentation, with SD boosting detection accuracy from 76.5% to 98.9% while preserving spatial realism.A research group from South Korea's Jeju National University addressed dataset imbalance in photovoltaic modules by employing two complementary augmentation strategies. Specifically, they applied a feature-level synthetic minority over-sampling technique (SMOTE) and image-level stable diffusion (SD) augmentation. Dataset imbalance occurs when one class in a dataset contains far more examples ...

