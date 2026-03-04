Austria-based inverter manufacturer Fronius has launched PV Point Comfort, a retrofit-ready hardware upgrade that provides automatic backup power for essential household loads without requiring battery storage.From pv magazine USA Fronius USA has announced the launch of PV Point Comfort, a dedicated branch circuit solution designed to provide continuous power to essential household loads during grid outages. Building on the company's existing PV Point technology, the new hardware integration enables a "set it and forget it" backup experience for homeowners without the immediate necessity of a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...