Alexander Landorph appointed as Head of Capital Markets

Discussions underway to acquire up to 25% stake in HausVorteil AG

Infinitas Capital, the Swiss single-family office led by Robin Lauber, today announces the formation of a new Swedish investment platform, with the intention to seek a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm during 2026.

Infinitas has identified a clear demand for access to private market opportunities that are typically restricted to investors with specific networks or large pools of capital. The vision is to provide public market investors with access to high-quality private growth companies, while maintaining the simplicity and no-fee structure of investing in a publicly listed company.

The Swedish capital market has been deliberately selected by Infinitas for the initiative as it offers a strong investor base in the small- and mid-cap segment and a strong culture around investing in growth companies.

The initial portfolio, consisting primarily of existing holdings from Infinitas Capital, will be contributed to a single holding company, which will also serve as the listed vehicle. This vehicle will invest alongside Infinitas through its established private market footprint and long-standing relationships with entrepreneurs, venture investors, and growth-stage companies globally.

Further information regarding structure, timing and portfolio composition will be communicated in due course.

Investment in German equity release company

The vehicle is currently in discussions with several shareholders of HausVorteil AG (WKN: A31C22 ISIN: DE000A31C222) regarding the acquisition of up to 25% of the outstanding shares at prevailing market prices. This will allow the company to assume an anchor shareholder role in the leading German equity release company, and to support it on a long-term basis.

HausVorteil AG had previously announced the possibility of a secondary listing in Sweden.

To underscore the long-term commitment from the new investment vehicle, a voluntary additional lock-up agreement of 12 months is planned in connection with the proposed share acquisition in HausVorteil AG.

Appointment of Head of Capital Markets

Infinitas has also strengthened its internal competencies in the public markets with Alexander Landorph joining as Head of Capital Markets for Infinitas during Q4 last year, with a focus on the Nordics. Alexander will be responsible for the public market activities of Infinitas, including planned listings, new investments in listed companies, and overseeing Infinitas' existing portfolio of public market investments. Alexander joined Infinitas from a single family office in Sweden, and his experience includes corporate finance and M&A roles across the Nordic and the DACH region. Alexander holds a Master of Laws degree from Lund University in Sweden, and speaks fluent Swedish and Danish alongside English and German.

Robin Lauber, Founder of Infinitas Capital, said:

"Sweden is one of Europe's most dynamic capital markets for growth-oriented companies. With our new initiative, we are creating a structure that combines entrepreneurial capital with active capital market expertise. Our ambition is to act as an anchor shareholder and generate long-term value.

With Alexander's appointment at the end of last year, we have specifically strengthened our Nordic expertise and are very happy to have him on board to support our capital market initiatives. Last year, we recognized the need for a dedicated resource to advance our listing ambitions. While we have adjusted the timeline of previously communicated listing initiatives since Alexander joined to ensure optimal execution, we are confident in our enhanced capabilities and look forward to showing the results of these during this year."

Alexander Landorph, Head of Capital Markets at Infinitas Capital, also said:

"I am delighted to have joined Infinitas to help accelerate our public market initiatives. With my background in Nordic capital markets, I am currently supporting our planned listings, working side by side with our portfolio companies and our Nordic partners, while also laying the foundation for becoming an active investor in the Nordic public markets.

We look forward to announcing more on these investments and our planned listings soon."

About Infinitas Capital

Infinitas Capital is the Lauber family's single-family office, investing globally to challenge conventional paradigms and address key societal themes. The firm backs breakthrough companies, develops new living spaces through real estate strategies, and supports founders across the full company lifecycle from pre-seed to IPO. When gaps in the market are identified, it selectively builds companies to address unmet needs where it holds a strong strategic advantage.

For more information, visit https://infinitas-capital.com/

