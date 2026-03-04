OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation, will exhibit its latest advancements in warehouse automation at LogiMAT 2026. The world's largest trade show for intralogistics solutions and process management, LogiMAT will be held March 24 through 26 at the Stuttgart Trade Fair Center in Germany.

"Our team looks forward to being onsite at LogiMAT and showcasing several of our leading warehouse automation solutions," said Alex Stevens, President, Warehouse Automation, OPEX. "We're proud to deliver cutting-edge systems that help our clients transform how they conduct business, and we appreciate the vast opportunity LogiMAT provides to share our offerings and expertise with event attendees."

At LogiMAT Hall 5 Stand B25, OPEX will demonstrate Sure Sort X with Xtract, its award-winning, automated pack-out and order takeaway system. The OPEX Booth will also feature a static display of the company's Perfect Pick AS/RS, and its pioneering iBOT robotic vehicles for both OPEX Infinity AS/RS and OPEX Xtract.

OPEX Sure Sort X with Xtract is the only fully adaptable, turnkey offering in the marketplace that automates multiple manual tasks?sorting, retrieving and packaging orders?with a one-touch solution, increasing efficiency and directly addressing labor challenges. Built for high-volume, high-accuracy e-commerce and fulfillment operations, its space-efficient, modular design delivers maximum throughput in a minimal footprint, offering the most sort locations per square foot.

OPEX Perfect Pick is a robotic goods-to-person picking solution engineered to dramatically improve speed, efficiency and reliability. The optional tote input/output handling system leverages iBOTs and conveyors to move totes in and out of storage efficiently, integrating with warehouse control systems to support flexible layouts and multiple tote sizes. Clients benefit from higher throughput, improved accuracy, reduced labor costs and better use of warehouse space.

In addition, visitors can view the Peltier Tote, a first-of-its-kind, multi-temperature zone, multi-deep cold storage solution introduced by OPEX in January 2026. The actively cooled, AI-enabled Peltier Tote is compatible with OPEX's Infinity and Perfect Pick AS/RS solutions, empowering customers in the grocery, pharmaceutical and life sciences markets to seamlessly store and retrieve chilled and frozen products, eliminating the need for costly freezer chambers or specialized infrastructure.

Attendees at LogiMAT can schedule a complimentary 15-minute VIP Booth Session with OPEX experts to review their company's operations, and receive a personalized automation roadmap, realistic ROI ranges and next-step recommendations tailored to specific throughput, labor constraints and footprint. Personalized demos of Sure Sort X with Xtract can also be scheduled in advance. Visit https://www.opex.com/logimat/ to register.

OPEX offers a comprehensive suite of technology solutions that enable clients around the world to improve workflow, reduce costs and drive efficiencies in infrastructure. With an impressive portfolio of more than 350 patents, OPEX brings 50 years of industry expertise, a proven track record developing first-class automation capabilities and advanced engineering, and a heritage of excellence.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ-and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia-OPEX has nearly 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future. For more information, visit opex.com.

