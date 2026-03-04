Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
BLUETTI Unveils ES125 C&I Energy Storage System at KEY 2026

RIMINI, Italy, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading global provider of clean energy solutions, unveils the ES125 C&I energy storage system, delivering a scalable and intelligent ESS solution tailored for commercial and industrial energy independence.

BLUETTI ES125 C&I Energy Storage System

Responding to Europe's Evolving Energy Landscape

As the EU advances REPowerEU and its 2030 climate targets, commercial and industrial users are facing rising electricity prices and increasing grid constraints. These pressures are accelerating demand for decentralized energy storage to manage peak loads and support renewable integration.

Against this backdrop, BLUETTI launches the ES125 C&I energy storage system, designed to help businesses improve energy resilience and manage power costs in an increasingly volatile energy market.

ES125 Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System

The ES125 is a fully integrated C&I energy storage cabinet built under the concept of "One Cabinet = One System." Delivering 125kW / 257kWh capacity within a liquid-cooled architecture, it integrates Battery + PCS + BMS +EMS at factory level, enabling plug-and-play deployment while reducing EPC complexity and commissioning time.

Built with LiFePO4 battery, the ES125 incorporates precision liquid cooling to maintain balanced cell temperature and extend system lifecycle. The battery pack is protected by IP67-rated enclosure design and supported by an AI-powered EMS and BMS that continuously monitor voltage, temperature and state of charge to enable early fault detection and optimized system operation.

For additional safety assurance, the system integrates an aerosol-based fire suppression system designed to automatically respond at the earliest stage of a battery anomaly.

Flexible Operation and Commercial Applications

The ES125 supports on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid configurations, providing seamless switching to critical loads. Key commercial applications include:

  • Peak shaving: Reduce electricity bills by 20%-50% through demand charge optimization
  • Capacity expansion: Support heavy load equipment without costly grid transformer upgrade
  • Backup power: Maintain business continuity during outages or grid instability
  • Diesel replacement: Eliminate fuel costs, emissions, and noise pollution
  • Virtual Power Plant (VPP) readiness: Enable participation in grid services and energy trading programs

Global Manufacturing and Service Network

The ES125 is supported by BLUETTI's global manufacturing and service centers. BLUETTI currently operates in over 120+ countries and regions, with 30 subsidiaries, 55 overseas warehouses, and 22 global service centers supporting localised logistics and after-sales service.

With 13 years of technology development, 847 global patents, and a 130,000? manufacturing base, BLUETTI aims to provide reliable and scalable energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial customers worldwide.

Meet BLUETTI at KEY 2026

  • Event: BLUETTI C&I Energy Storage Launch
  • Date: March 4, 15:00 - 15:40
  • Location: Booth #0016, Pavilion D7, Rimini Expo Centre, Italy

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925706/BLUETTI_ES125_C_I_Energy_Storage_System.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-unveils-es125-ci-energy-storage-system-at-key-2026-302703630.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
