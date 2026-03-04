AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258
Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 March 2026:
Bond code: AECI05
ISIN: ZAG000199258
Coupon: 8.173%
Interest amount due: R10 781 642.47
Bond code: AECI06
ISIN: ZAG000199266
Coupon: 8.283%
Interest amount due: R9 497 083.56
Interest period: 11 December 2025 to 10 March 2026
Payment date: 11 March 2026
Date convention: Following business day
4 March 2026
Debt sponsor
Questco Proprietary Limited