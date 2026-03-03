Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 20:47 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lennox International Inc.: Lennox Expands into Residential Water Heating Through Ariston Joint Venture

Addition of water heating completes the next step in Lennox's connected, whole-home comfort ecosystem

DALLAS, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII) announced their new line of water heaters will be available for dealer orders beginning March 16, marking its official entry into the North American water heating market through a joint venture with Ariston Group.

For homeowners in U.S. and Canada, the joint venture brings a powerful new option for comfort, reliability, and performance by combining Lennox's trusted residential dealer network with Ariston Group's global leadership in water heating technology.

"Our expansion into water heating is a natural evolution of Lennox's commitment to delivering total home comfort," said Sarah Martin, EVP & President of Lennox Home Comfort Solutions. "Dealers and homeowners have been asking for a complete comfort offering from Lennox, and we're proud to introduce solutions built on trusted innovation, high efficiency, and the exceptional service Lennox is known for."

Lennox water heaters are built for long-lasting performance and homeowner peace of mind. Every model features heavy-gauge steel construction and a PermaClad glass lining for strong, reliable corrosion protection. Select models also include additional innovations such as a magnesium or aluminum anode rod paired with our SediMotion system to help reduce sediment buildup, FillSafe Protection to safeguard internal components if the tank isn't properly filled, and Lennox Lock for enhanced flammability protection.

As one of several new options in the Lennox water heater lineup, the heat pump water heaters offer a highly energy-efficient alternative to traditional models, helping homeowners lower utility costs and reduce environmental impact. These systems are engineered for consistent hot water delivery with quiet operation and intelligent controls on select models. On compatible systems, homeowners can monitor and manage both their water heater and thermostat through the Lennox Home platform, supporting a more connected home comfort experience.

Dealers can now source Lennox HVAC systems and water heaters together, enabling more complete comfort solutions for homeowners and expanding sales opportunities within a unified Lennox experience.

Experience the Lennox water heater lineup showcased in the featured video.

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
