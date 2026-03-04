Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
04.03.2026 09:18 Uhr
VIA Labs, Inc.: VIA Labs Announces Availability of Industrial-Grade USB 5Gbps and 10Gbps Hub Controllers at Embedded World 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Labs, Inc. (VLI), a leading supplier of USB4, DisplayPort, SuperSpeed USB, USB 2.0, and USB Power Delivery Controllers, today announced at Embedded World 2026 the expansion of its industrial portfolio with the debut of the VL819i USB 5Gbps and VL822i 10Gbps Hub Controllers. Following the successful release of its industrial-grade VL122i STT and VL123i MTT USB 2.0 hubs earlier this year, this latest launch provides industrial partners with high-reliability, high-bandwidth applications such as machine vision, high-performance peripherals, displays, data acquisition, storage, and general connectivity. Attendees can learn more about VLI's controller silicon products during Embedded World 2026, March 10-12, at Booth 3-396 in Hall 3, Exhibition Centre Nuremberg.


VIA Labs' industrial-grade hub controllers are engineered for stable and reliable operation in extended-temperature environments from -40°C to +85°C and feature enhanced signal integrity and low-power design. They are ideal for embedded systems, servers, industrial PCs, smart retail terminals, and more.

VL822i and VL819i USB Hubs come in two configurations. The standard Q7 version uses a 9x9mm QFN76 package and is optimized for USB-A downstream ports. The Q8 version utilizes a 10x10mm QFN88 package and is optimized for USB-C, integrating muxes for the upstream and two downstream ports. VL822i and VL819i share the same package and pinout, allowing developers to address different performance tiers without multiple hardware designs. To simplify integration, both hub controllers offer Pin-to-Pin (P2P) and Bill-of-Materials (BOM) compatibility.

"While individual device endpoints may not require 10Gbps bandwidth, our VL822i USB 10Gbps Hub Controller leverages Multiple-IN transaction support to move beyond the limitations of basic round-robin scheduling of USB 5Gbps Hubs," said Eric WH. Cheng, Product Manager, VIA Labs, Inc. "When paired with a USB 10Gbps Host, VL822i can interleave requests and manage multiple concurrent transactions. This helps to reduce system-level latency, improving performance and responsiveness when multiple USB 5Gbps devices are used."

VIA Labs at Embedded World 2026
VIA Labs Booth: Hall 3, Booth No. 3-396
Date: March 10-12, 2026
Location: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany

Product Availability
For sample inquiries, contact your local VIA Labs sales representative or email sales@via-labs.com.

Product Details
VL822i/VL819i - https://www.via-labs.com/product_show.php?id=99
VL122i - https://www.via-labs.com/product_show.php?id=126
VL123i - https://www.via-labs.com/product_show.php?id=128

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923116/VL822i_board1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/via-labs-announces-availability-of-industrial-grade-usb-5gbps-and-10gbps-hub-controllers-at-embedded-world-2026-302700894.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
