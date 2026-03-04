Provides structured US market access for EvoLiver FDA-designated liver cancer surveillance test across health systems, payors and clinical stakeholders

Mursla Bio, a leader in Extracellular Vesicle (EV) science on a mission to significantly improve chronic disease outcomes for at-risk patients, today announced it has been selected to join the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) US Accelerator. Building on the Company's US presence, the programme will support the introduction of EvoLiver, its FDA-designated liver cancer surveillance test, to the US market.

The ABHI programme will provide Mursla Bio with structured access to more than 300 senior healthcare leaders across 35 leading hospitals, 20 health systems, and US insurers. It also offers direct operational guidance from Becton Dickinson, Dell Medical School at the University of Texas, and ABHI's US advisor network. This access is expected to accelerate EvoLiver's path into clinical workflows, helping convert launch readiness into early adoption across specialist hepatology centres.

Mursla Bio continues to advance US launch preparations for EvoLiver, including CLIA lab preparation, engagement with key opinion leaders and clinical societies, and payor dialogue. EvoLiver is a blood test designed to improve liver cancer detection in high risk patients by leveraging hepatocyte-specific EV biology, addressing key limitations of standard approaches.

Liver cancer remains one of the fastest-growing causes of cancer-related mortality in the US, with gaps in both surveillance performance and patient adherence contributing to late diagnosis. Mursla Bio is pursuing a hepatology-led, guideline-aligned commercial strategy, with broader expansion over time as additional clinical evidence supports wider coverage and adoption.

Pierre Arsène, Founder and CEO of Mursla Bio, said: "Bringing a new test into clinical use depends on reaching the right people across the healthcare system. This programme strengthens those connections while supporting EvoLiver's early deployment and laying the commercial foundations for our EV diagnostics platform in the US."

