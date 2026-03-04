SWECO AB: Sweco acquires Belgian architecture company

Sweco has signed an agreement to acquire CONIX RDBM Architects with offices in Brussels and Antwerp in Belgium. The acquisition will strengthen Sweco's position in large-scale sustainable urban development through the addition of some 50 experts.

The acquired company CONIX RDBM Architects delivers architecture, interior design and master planning projects across sectors including offices, residential, education, healthcare and mixed-use developments. The company's turnover was approximately EUR 7.6 million in 2025, and its Belgian activities are expected to be consolidated into Sweco from 30 April 2026.



"It is with great excitement I welcome CONIX RDBM Architects to Sweco. This architectural firm has left its mark with high quality projects that combine contemporary design with impressive sustainability performance. Together, we will offer advice to public and private sector clients, covering the entire lifecycle of urban transformation," says Erwin Malcorps, Business Area President of Sweco Belgium.



Sweco and CONIX RDBM Architects have previously been involved in joint client projects. One example is the award-winning Herman Teirlinck building in Brussels, a major project commissioned by the Flemish government, using digital twin technology to optimise sustainability performance.



"The addition of CONIX RDBM Architects means Sweco is now even better positioned in Belgium, where substantial public and private sector investments are being directed toward sustainable urban development. Market demand is being driven by national regulatory requirements and reinforced by EU climate and urban policy frameworks - accelerating the transition to low-carbon, resilient cities," says Erwin Malcorps.





Press photos

Photo of the Multi building in Brussels, Belgium. An award-winning project by CONIX RDBM Architects, with international recognition such as the BLT Built Design Awards. Free use, please credit: Jasper Van der Linden

Photo of Erwin Malcorps, Sweco Belgium, free use, please credit: Måns Berg



About Sweco's acquisition agenda

This acquisition aligns with Sweco's acquisition strategy to grow the business by adding key skills that complement Sweco's 23,000 experts and expands the Group's market position as Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy. Sweco's strategy is to grow through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. The Group has completed close to 170 acquisitions over the past 20 years. In total, Sweco completed 13 acquisitions in 2025, adding approximately SEK 2.1 billion in annual net sales and more than 1,500 experts to Sweco.



