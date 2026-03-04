Seafire AB: Seafire acquires Splendor Plant AB and resolves on a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 140 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Seafire AB (publ) ("Seafire" or the "Company") has today entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Splendor Plant AB ("Splendor Plant") for a purchase price of SEK 135 million on a cash and debt-free basis, with a possible earn-out of SEK 15 million, provided that certain conditions are met (the "Acquisition"). In order to finance the Acquisition and increase the financial flexibility for further acquisitions in line with the Company's strategy, the Board of Directors has resolved on a fully guaranteed (without compensation) rights issue of approximately SEK 140 million, with preferential right for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue is subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM"), planned to be held on 30 March 2026. Notice to the EGM will be published through a separate press release. The Board of Directors of Seafire also announces the issue terms of the Rights Issue through this press release.

The Acquisition in short

Seafire has today entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Splendor Plant, the Nordic region's leading wholesale plant nursery founded in 1961.

Splendor Plant conducts production and wholesale operations and sells exclusively to professional customers such as landscapers, municipalities, plant retailers, wholesalers and housing companies. The largest product groups are trees and shrubs.

In 2025, Splendor Plant reported revenue of approximately SEK 199 million, with an EBITDA of SEK 25 million and EBIT of SEK 19 million.

Based on the Company's and Splendor Plant's financial statements for 2025, the Acquisition contributes to increasing revenue pro forma by 21 per cent to SEK 1,128 million, while adjusted EBITA increases pro forma by 39 per cent to SEK 68 million.

Following the completion of the Acquisition and the Rights Issue, leverage (net debt / adj. EBITDA, proforma) is reduced to 2.4x including tax deferrals and earn-outs, and to 1.7x excluding tax deferrals and earn-outs, which increases the financial capacity for additional acquisitions. Seafire has an attractive pipeline of potential add-on acquisitions.

In connection with the Acquisition, a new business area within green infrastructure is also established together with Bara Mineraler AB ("Bara Mineraler"), with pro forma revenue of approximately SEK 300 million and pro forma EBITA margin of >10 per cent, based on financial statements for 2025.

The purchase price on a cash and debt-free basis amounts to SEK 135 million, with a possible earn-out of SEK 15 million, provided that certain conditions are met. The purchase price excluding earn-outs corresponds to an EV / EBITDA multiple of 5.3x and an EV / EBIT multiple of 7.0x based on Splendor Plant's results for 2025.

The sellers are the brothers Nils, Sven and Bo Andersen, where Nils Andersen will continue as the CEO of Splendor Plant after the Acquisition.

The Acquisition will be financed through the, without compensation to the underwriters, fully guaranteed Rights Issue of approximately SEK 140 million, subject to approval by the EGM, planned to be held on 30 March 2026. Notice to the EGM will be published through a separate press release. As part of the purchase price for the Acquisition, the Board of Directors will also, in connection with the completion of the Acquisition, based on an authorisation, resolve on a directed share issue of approximately SEK 17.5 million in newly issued shares in Seafire to the sellers of Splendor Plant.

As announced in connection with the Company's Q4 report on 20 February 2026, Seafire has also expanded and extended the Company's financing agreement with its existing bank, which reduces the Company's financing costs. In connection with the Acquisition, the Company's financing agreement is also expanded to provide more financial flexibility for further acquisitions.

A presentation regarding the acquisition will be published on the Company's website https://www.seafireab.com/en/investor-relations

The Rights Issue in short

The proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used partly to finance the Acquisition and partly to increase the financial flexibility for further acquisitions in line with the Company's strategy.

Shareholders in Seafire have preferential right to subscribe for three (3) new shares per five (5) existing shares, i.e. a subscription ratio of 3:5.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set to SEK 5.45 per new share. The Rights Issue comprises up to 25,707,939 new shares which, assuming the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, will provide the Company with issue proceeds of approximately SEK 140 million before deduction of transaction costs.

Provided that the Rights Issue is approved by the EGM, the record date for the Rights Issue is expected to be on 1 April 2026 and the subscription period is expected to run from 7 April 2026 up to and including 21 April 2026.

The last day of trading in the Seafire shares including right to participate in the Rights Issue is 30 March 2026.

The Company's shareholders Creades AB, Kenneth Lindqvist, Protector Forsikring ASA, Bengt Kjell/Expassum Förvaltning AB, Håkan Roos/RoosGruppen AB, ICA-handlarnas Förbund Finans AB and Hakon Swenson Stiftelsen, together representing approximately 62.7 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, support the Rights Issue decision and have undertaken to vote for the Rights Issue at the EGM as well as subscribe for their pro rata share in the Rights Issue. All of the members of the Company's Board of Directors and senior executives support the Rights Issue decision and have declared their intention to vote for the Rights Issue at the EGM as well as intend to subscribe for their pro rata share in the Rights Issue. Additionally, Creades AB, Kenneth Lindqvist and Protector Forsikring ASA have committed to underwrite the remaining part of the Rights Issue not covered by subscription commitments. Hence, the Rights Issue is fully guaranteed. No compensation will be paid for subscription and underwriting commitments.

Daniel Repfennig, CEO and President of Seafire

"We are pleased to welcome Splendor Plant to the Seafire group. Splendor Plant is a clear market leader in Sweden and the Andersen brothers have built the company with a truly long-term perspective. We are impressed by the company's strong track record, strong culture and satisfied customers. The market is attractive and we see significant potential going forward. Splendor Plant meets many of the criteria we had set for Seafire's next acquisition:

Seafire has prior experience and exposure to the market through Bara Mineraler.

Market-leading B2B business with a well-diversified customer base with high customer satisfaction.

Attractive financial profile including profitability, stability and scale.

Market with structural growth and proven resilience over business cycles.

Serious and long-term sellers who have built a strong organisation and culture.

Significant opportunities for continued long-term value creation organically and through acquisitions.

After a couple of years focused on internal improvement initiatives, Seafire is now increasing the pace of acquisitions again, with a focus on add-on acquisitions to, or building knowledge clusters around, existing subsidiaries. Seafire has through Bara Mineraler, Seafire's largest subsidiary in terms of operating profit, exposure to the market for green infrastructure which has structural growth and good profitability. Bara Mineraler and Splendor Plant interact frequently in the market and have an overlapping customer base. Together with Bara Mineraler, Splendor Plant forms a green infrastructure business unit within Seafire with revenue of approximately SEK 300 million and an EBITA margin of >10 per cent[1] with significant potential for collaborations. We see further substantial potential for continued consolidation of adjacent companies where there is a need for knowledge transfer and generational succession. In an industry characterised by longevity, Seafire's perpetual ownership model is particularly well suited.

With the proposed Rights Issue, the group's leverage decreases and creates additional financial capacity for further acquisitions, where we evaluate a number of attractive acquisition opportunities, both as additions to and within areas adjacent to existing subsidiaries. The Rights Issue has strong support among existing shareholders where shareholders representing approximately 62.7 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company have undertaken to subscribe for their pro rata share of the Rights Issue, and the remaining part that is not covered by subscription commitments is fully guaranteed by the three largest shareholders without compensation.

This is a strategically important transaction that creates the conditions for Seafire to take the next step through increased scale, operating leverage on fixed costs and higher cash generation capacity, enabling continued acquisitions", says Daniel Repfennig, CEO and President of Seafire.

Nils Andersen, CEO and principal owner of Splendor Plant

"For us, it was important to find a long-term owner for our life's work. We have great respect for Bara Mineraler, whom we often encounter in the market, and throughout the process Seafire has clearly demonstrated its interest to industrially and in the long-term continuing to build on and around Splendor Plant and the market for green infrastructure. With Seafire, we gain a long-term owner with sound values that align with our own. I look forward to, together with all the employees, becoming part of the Seafire group and continuing to develop Splendor Plant", says Nils Andersen, CEO and principal owner of Splendor Plant.

Information about the Acquisition

Splendor Plant was founded in 1961 and is today the Nordic region's largest wholesale plant nursery, well known within the industry due to its leading position in product and assortment development. Splendor Plant conducts production and trade operations at an owned facility of approximately 80 hectares in Svanshall in northwestern Skåne and has around 120 employees.

The customer base is well diversified and spans the entire country. With nearly 1,300 active customers annually, Splendor Plant is characterised by recurring business relationships where the ten largest customers together account for approximately 20 per cent of the revenue annually. Splendor Plant's largest customer groups include landscapers, municipalities, plant retailers, wholesalers and housing companies. In 2025, Splendor Plant generated revenue of approximately SEK 199 million, with earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately SEK 25 million and earnings after depreciation and amortisation (EBIT) of SEK 19 million.

The CEO of Splendor Plant is Nils Andersen, who, together with his two brothers Sven and Bo, has owned the company since they took over from their parents in 1979.

Completion of the Acquisition is expected to take place in May 2026, subject to the completion of the Rights Issue.

The impact of the Acquisition and the Rights Issue on the Seafire group (pro forma figures are based on the Company's and Splendor Plant's financial statements for 2025):

Revenue increases pro forma by 21 per cent to SEK 1,128 million.

Adjusted EBITA increases pro forma by 39 per cent to SEK 68 million, which strengthens the EBITA margin from 5.3 per cent to 6.0 per cent pro forma.

Reduced leverage from 3.2x to 2.4x net debt / adj. EBITDA including tax deferrals and earn-outs pro forma and from 2.5x to 1.7x net debt / adj. EBITDA excluding tax deferrals and earn-outs pro forma.

Increased financial capacity for further acquisitions.

Creates a green infrastructure business area together with Bara Mineraler, with a pro forma revenue of approximately SEK 300 million and a pro forma EBITA margin of >10 per cent.

In addition, as announced on 20 February 2026 in the Company's Q4 report, Seafire's financing agreement with its existing bank has been extended and expanded, which reduces the Company's financing costs. In connection with the Acquisition, the Company's financing agreement is also expanded to provide more financial flexibility for further acquisitions.

The total purchase price on a cash and debt-free basis amounts to SEK 135 million, with a possible earn-out of SEK 15 million, provided that certain conditions are met. The purchase price is paid through:

Approximately SEK 110.0 million in cash.

Approximately SEK 7.5 million through a vendor loan.

Approximately SEK 17.5 million through newly issued shares in Seafire in a directed share issue to the sellers of Splendor Plant.

Directed issue as part of the purchase price for the Acquisition

The approximately SEK 17.5 million that the Company will pay for the Acquisition through newly issued shares will be carried out through a directed share issue, which the Board of Directors, based on an authorisation, intends to resolve upon following the completion of the Rights Issue.

The final subscription prices, as well as the number of shares issued, will be announced by press release when the Board of Directors resolves on one directed share issue.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential right in a directed share issue will be to use shares as part of the purchase price for the Acquisition. The Board of Directors considers it advantageous for the Company and its shareholders, as it creates a long-term owner commitment for the sellers and strengthens the incentive structure in the continued development of the business.

The newly issued shares to the sellers will be subject to lock-up agreements of 12 months.

The Rights Issue

In order to finance the Acquisition and increase the financial flexibility for further acquisitions in line with the Company's strategy, the Board of Directors of Seafire has today resolved to, subject to approval by the EGM, carry out the Rights Issue of approximately SEK 140 million before deduction of transaction costs.

Those who are registered as shareholders on the record date 1 April 2026 have

preferential right to subscribe for new shares in proportion to their existing shareholdings.

Subscription of shares may also take place without preferential rights.

The subscription period is expected to run from 7 April 2026 up to and including 21 April 2026. The Board of Directors of Seafire is entitled to extend the subscription period and the time of payment. The trading in subscription rights is expected to take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 7 April 2026 up to and including 16 April 2026 and the trading in paid subscribed shares (SWE: betald tecknad aktie) during the period from 7 April 2026 up to and including 5 May 2026.

The Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue is subject to approval by the EGM, planned to be held on 30 March 2026. For further information, please see separate press release with notice to the EGM.

Terms of the Rights Issue

Those who are registered shareholders in Seafire on the record date 1 April 2026 receive one (1) subscription right for each share. The subscription rights grant the holder preferential right to subscribe for new shares where five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for three (3) new shares. In addition, investors are offered the possibility to subscribe for shares without subscription rights.

The subscription price has been set to SEK 5.45 per new share. Brokerage commission is not charged. Assuming that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the share capital will increase by a maximum of approximately SEK 4,318,737, from approximately SEK 7,197,896 to approximately SEK 11,516,633, by a new issue of a maximum of 25,707,939 new shares, which means that the total number of shares increases from 42,846,569 shares to 68,554,508 shares.

If all of the new shares are not subscribed for with subscription rights, the Board of Directors shall, within the maximum limit of the Rights Issue, decide on allotment of shares subscribed for without exercising subscription rights, in accordance with the following allocation principles:

Firstly, allotment of shares shall be granted to those who have subscribed for shares by exercising subscription rights, regardless of whether they were registered as shareholders on the record date or not, and in the event of over-subscription, pro rata in relation to their subscription by exercising subscription rights, and to the extent this is not possible, by drawing lots. Secondly, allotment of shares shall be granted to others who have subscribed for shares without exercising subscription rights, and in the event of over-subscription, pro rata in relation to the subscribed amount, and to the extent this is not possible, by drawing lots. Thirdly, allotment of shares shall as applicable be granted to those parties who guarantee part of the Rights Issue, pro rata in relation to the guarantee commitments in accordance with a separate agreement with the Company, however with the exception of FDI shares which shall be allotted to the relevant party when the guarantor has received a positive FDI decision (FDI shares and FDI decisions are defined below).

When selling a subscription right, the preferential right is transferred to the new holder of the subscription right.

Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their shareholdings diluted by approximately 37.5 per cent of the shares and votes, but are able to financially compensate for this dilution by selling their subscription rights.

The new shares shall entitle the holder to dividends for the first time on the record date for dividends that occurs closest after the shares have been registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden.

For further information regarding the terms for the Rights Issue, please see separate press release with notice to the EGM.

Subscription commitments, declarations of intent to subscribe and underwriting commitments

The Company's shareholders Creades AB, Kenneth Lindqvist, Protector Forsikring ASA, Bengt Kjell/Expassum Förvaltning AB, Håkan Roos/RoosGruppen AB, ICA-handlarnas Förbund Finans AB andHakon Swenson Stiftelsen, together representing approximately 62.7 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, support the Rights Issue decision and have undertaken to vote for the Rights Issue at the EGM as well as subscribe for their pro rata share in the Rights Issue. All of the members of the Company's Board of Directors and senior executives support the Rights Issue decision and have declared their intention to vote for the Rights Issue at the EGM as well as intend to subscribe for their pro rata share in the Rights Issue. Additionally, Creades AB, Kenneth Lindqvist and Protector Forsikring ASA have committed to underwrite the remaining part of the Rights Issue not covered by subscription commitments. Hence, the Rights Issue is fully guaranteed. No compensation will be paid for subscription and underwriting commitments.

The Company assesses that it conducts protected activities according to the Act (2023:560) on the Review of Foreign Direct Investments (the "FDI Act"). Consequently, an investment in shares in the Rights Issue (other than by exercising preferential right), which results in an investor acquiring a shareholding corresponding to or exceeding a threshold of 10, 20, 30, 50, 65, or 90 per cent or more of the total number of votes in the Company after the completion of the Rights Issue, must be reported to the Inspectorate for Strategic Products before the investment and, if applicable, the corresponding authority in accordance with legislation in another jurisdiction and cannot be completed until the Inspectorate for Strategic Products and, if applicable, another corresponding authority in another jurisdiction, has left the notification without action or approved the investment ("FDI decision"). As a result, underwriting commitments, for all shares that would require a prior FDI decision, are conditional upon the underwriter obtaining such an FDI decision ("FDI shares").

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

The below timetable for the Rights Issue is preliminary and may be adjusted.

30 March 2026 EGM for approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue 30 March 2026 Last day of trading in the share including right to participate in the Rights Issue with preferential right 31 March 2026 First day of trading in the share excluding right to participate in the Rights Issue with preferential right 1 April 2026 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue, i.e. holders of shares who are registered in the share register on this date will receive subscription rights for participation in the Rights Issue 2 April 2026 Estimated date for publication of the disclosure document (Annex IX) 7 April -16 April 2026 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq Stockholm 7 April -21 April 2026 Subscription period 7 April - 5 May 2026 Trading in BTA (SWE: betald tecknad aktie) on Nasdaq Stockholm 23 April 2026 Estimated date for publication of preliminary results of the Rights Issue 24 April 2026 Estimated date for publication of final results of the Rights Issue

Disclosure document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company will prepare a disclosure document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The disclosure document will be drafted in accordance with Annex IX regulation and will be published by the Company before the subscription period begins. The disclosure document is expected to be published around 2 April 2026.

Advisers

Seafire has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial as financial adviser and KANTER Advokatbyrå KB as legal adviser.

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.

[1] Based on pro forma figures for 2025

