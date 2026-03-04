Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
04.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
04-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

04/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                Listing Category   ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
1.37% Notes due 04/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of      Debt and debt-like  XS3308074312 --  
THB5,000,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
9.25% Notes due 06/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 Debt and debt-like  XS3307436546 --  
each)                                       securities 
 
 
31.75% Notes due 04/06/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of      Debt and debt-like  XS3309140765 --  
ARS100,000,000 each)                                securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3371 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3269749431 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3373 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3269749514 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3375 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3269749605 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3374 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3269749357 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3372 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3269749274 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3370 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3269749787 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3363 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3205568309 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3366 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3205568135 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3369 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3205568218 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3368 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3205568564 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3367 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3205569885 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3365 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3205568481 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3364 due 03/ Debt and debt-like  XS3205569539 --  
03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)         securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 04/03/2033; fully paid; (Represented by bearer to securities of   Securitised     XS3222102058 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                   derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 04/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of   Securitised     XS3222102132 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                   derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 419869 
EQS News ID:  2285014 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2285014&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
