Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 04-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 04/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 1.37% Notes due 04/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3308074312 -- THB5,000,000 each) securities 9.25% Notes due 06/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3307436546 -- each) securities 31.75% Notes due 04/06/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3309140765 -- ARS100,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3371 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3269749431 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3373 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3269749514 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3375 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3269749605 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3374 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3269749357 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3372 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3269749274 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3370 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3269749787 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3363 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3205568309 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3366 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3205568135 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3369 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3205568218 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3368 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3205568564 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3367 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3205569885 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3365 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3205568481 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3364 due 03/ Debt and debt-like XS3205569539 -- 03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 04/03/2033; fully paid; (Represented by bearer to securities of Securitised XS3222102058 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 04/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3222102132 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

