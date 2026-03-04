Output from Australia's large-scale renewable energy sector continues to climb with the nation's utility PV and wind assets generating a total of 5.0 TWh in February, delivering an 11% increase on the same time last year.From pv magazine Australia The latest data from Rystad Energy shows that Australia's growing fleet of large-scale solar and wind assets generated 5.0 TWh of clean energy last month, up 11% from 4,519 GWh recorded in February 2025. Rystad senior analyst David Dixon said New South Wales (NSW) was the biggest contributor to the month's total with the state's utility-scale solar ...

