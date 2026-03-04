Researchers at ICMS in Seville have developed a hybrid perovskite solar cell that generates electricity from both sunlight and raindrops, using the photovoltaic and triboelectric effects. A fluorinated CF? polymer layer enables water resistance, triboelectric energy harvesting, and high light transparency without reducing solar cell efficiency.Researchers at the Institute of Materials Science and Technology (ICMS) in Seville, Spain, have developed a hybrid cell that simultaneously converts solar radiation and raindrop impacts into electricity. While the perovskite component relies on the photovoltaic ...

