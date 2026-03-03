Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3
03.03.26
0,220 Euro
-1,35 % -0,003
03.03.2026
Groupe Casino: Casino Group Communication re Companiha Brasileria de Distribuiçao (GPA)

Casino Group Communication

Paris, 3 March 2026

As part of the arbitration proceedings initiated on 6 May 2025 before the ICC International Court of Arbitration by Companiha Brasileria de Distribuiçao (GPA), the latter announced in a press release dated 2 March 2026 that it had filed an application for interim measures against Casino Guichard-Perrachon, primarily seeking to prevent the transfer of GPA shares held by Casino Group or to freeze the proceeds of any potential sale of such shares during the arbitration proceedings, on the alleged grounds of preserving its rights in connection with these proceedings.

Casino Group confirms that it has received this request from GPA and intends to defend its rights before the duly constituted arbitral tribunal.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.