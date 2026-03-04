DJ Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFL LN) Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 117.8094 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1178200 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN LEI Code: 549300UE34Q9YCOGSJ55 Sequence No.: 419942 EQS News ID: 2285428 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 04, 2026 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)